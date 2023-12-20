Compared to other rookie QBs in the 2023 Draft class, C.J. Stroud is far and away the best player. Bryce Young and Will Levis cannot compare to the success that Stroud has had with Houston in 2023. He’s 7-6 as the Texans’ starter and has been impressive through his first 13 games. Stroud has raw talent and Houston has set him up with some talented skill players to help.

In Week 14, Stroud took a hit to his head and had to leave the game against the Jets. The 22-year-old was put into concussion protocol and missed their Week 15 matchup against the Vikings. Players can usually get out of concussion protocol in about a week. Stroud is one of those rare cases where he may have to end up missing two games in a row. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that might very well be what happens in Week 16.

C.J. Stroud could miss his second straight game with a concussion

#Texans QB CJ Stroud is not yet back at practice for Houston, a bad sign for his availability this week. Stroud is still in the concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2023



So far this season, rookie QB C.J. Stroud has only missed one game. It was their Week 15 matchup against the Vikings. The second overall pick in the 2023 Draft was in concussion protocol and was not cleared to play. That left the Texans with a decision to make at QB. They could have started Davis Mills, a player who started 15 games for Houston in 2022. However, the team went with Case Keenum as their starter and won 19-16 in OT vs. the Titans.

Houston’s offense was also without Nico Collis, a WR who’s been consistent for the Texans this season. He missed their Week 15 matchup but looks to be ready for Week 16. The Texans will be at home to face the 9-5 Browns in what is an important game. If they want to make the postseason in 2023, they need to win at least two of their next three games. Ideally, all three if they want a chance to control their own destiny.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Texans QB CJ Stroud remains in concussion protocol today, per @RapSheet It’s looking more and more like we won’t see Stroud once again this week. pic.twitter.com/V2goUNiEP4 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 20, 2023



With only three games left in the 2023 regular season, the Texans need to win to make the playoffs. After Week 15, they are right on the bubble of making the postseason. The Bengals, Bills, Colts, and themselves are all 8-6. With tiebreakers, the Texans are the 8th seed in the AFC playoff race. Only the top seven seeds make it. Houston needs to win this Sunday to give them a chance at making the playoffs. It looks like they’ll have to do it once again without C.J. Stroud.