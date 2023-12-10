CJ Stroud Leaves With Head Injury In Loss To New York Jets

The Houston Texans are a part of the crowd of teams vying for AFC wild card spots, and they entered their Week 14 matchup with the Jets with an outside chance at winning the division as well. But CJ Stroud and company were outplayed all day on both sides of the ball, and the quarterback left the game late with a head injury after a nasty spill in the fourth quarter.

CJ Stroud Leaves With Head Injury In Loss To Jets

+ 2023 Jets/Texans

+ 2019 Commanders/49ers

+ 2017 Eagles/Cowboys The only three 0-0 halftime games since 2011. pic.twitter.com/29DvIdrHMS — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) December 10, 2023

The first half was record-setting in perhaps the worst way possible. The first two quarters featured 11 punts between the two sides, with Houston’s longest drive going for 6 plays and 25 yards. It was the first time since 2019 that there were no points in a first half, and only the third time since 2011.

But it was all New York in the second half, and surprisingly, all Zach Wilson. The embattled Jets quarterback had the third 300+ yard game of his career, leading the offense to three second-half touchdowns and throwing two of them himself. The final score ended up being 30-6 in favor of the Jets.

The loss tough for the Texans in more ways than one. Their record drops to 7-6 and their playoff possibilities become far more clouded, and are well out of the 7-seed playoff picture at the end of the first window of action around the NFL on Sunday. But the bigger concern is for CJ Stroud.

Texans Record Now Drops To 7-6

CJ Stroud is down and Davis Mills is warming up. pic.twitter.com/APAtxgLsQH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

With just under 7 minutes left to play, Houston’s quarterback was caught up in a scrum with the Jets’ defensive line, and was pushed backwards after he was able to get rid of the ball. The back of his head slammed violently on the turf, and Stroud was removed from the action and placed in the blue medical tent.

He didn’t stay there long. With Davis Mills in at quarterback for the Texans, Stroud headed into the locker room and was ruled out of the game. It was quickly revealed by the sideline media that he had been placed in concussion protocol.

There is of course no immediate report on the long term status of CJ Stroud, as there are a series of steps that each player must take in order to pass through the protocol. But it could spell serious trouble for Houston if he has to miss any extended period of time. The Texans don’t have the most difficult schedule the rest of the way, but if their performance against the Jets was any indication, then they may have some issues climbing back into the playoff picture in the AFC.

Houston’s next game will be played against the Tennessee Titans.