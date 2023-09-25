In Week 3, the Texans routed the Jaguars on the road, 37-17 for their first win of the 2023 season. That win was rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s first as a starter. He was 20-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. They lost badly in Week 1, had a better game in Week 2, and then followed that up with a win in Week 3.

Through the first three games of his NFL career, C.J. Stroud had 906 passing yards. That is currently the fourth-most of any active QB this season. Additionally, his 906 passing yards are the third-most of any rookie QB in their first three games. On top of all that, his 121 pass attempts without an interception are the most by any rookie QB through the first three games of their career. That record was previously held by Warren Moon (103).

C.J Stroud looks like the franchise QB for the Houston Texans

C.J Stroud has 906 pass yards through his first 3 career games. That is the 3rd-most through 3 career games in NFL history, trailing Cam Newton (1,012) and Justin Herbert (931). pic.twitter.com/W2jmSMWQf4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 25, 2023



In the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud was the second overall pick by the Houston Texans. Out of all the rookie QBs, he’s off to the best start so far just three games into his career. Stroud sneakily had a talented group of skilled players at his disposal this season. Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Robert Woods are all big-time playmakers.

Dell had five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Stroud was doubted coming out of college due to the stereotype of Ohio State QBs in the NFL. The track record of Buckeyes QBs having success in the NFL is alarming, but who says that applies to Stroud? While the evidence says otherwise, the 21-year-old is proving that he is not going to be another Ohio State bust.

🔶 280 passing yards

🔶 2 TDs C.J. Stroud put together the best game of his young career and got his first NFL win in the process.@CJ7STROUD | @houstontexans pic.twitter.com/OjR7mubQjk — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023



So far this season, Stroud’s blocking up front has not been great. However, the rookie QB hasn’t let that affect him and he’s stayed poised in the pocket. Next week, the Texans are back at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will not be an easy game for Stroud who will be facing one of the better defenses in the NFL. Through three games this season, the Steelers had four interceptions and 13.0 sacks.