Texans’ C.J. Stroud has made NFL history through the first three games of his NFL career

Zach Wolpin
In Week 3, the Texans routed the Jaguars on the road, 37-17 for their first win of the 2023 season. That win was rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s first as a starter. He was 20-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. They lost badly in Week 1, had a better game in Week 2, and then followed that up with a win in Week 3. 

Through the first three games of his NFL career, C.J. Stroud had 906 passing yards. That is currently the fourth-most of any active QB this season. Additionally, his 906 passing yards are the third-most of any rookie QB in their first three games. On top of all that, his 121 pass attempts without an interception are the most by any rookie QB through the first three games of their career. That record was previously held by Warren Moon (103).

C.J Stroud looks like the franchise QB for the Houston Texans


In the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud was the second overall pick by the Houston Texans. Out of all the rookie QBs, he’s off to the best start so far just three games into his career. Stroud sneakily had a talented group of skilled players at his disposal this season. Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Robert Woods are all big-time playmakers.

Dell had five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Stroud was doubted coming out of college due to the stereotype of Ohio State QBs in the NFL. The track record of Buckeyes QBs having success in the NFL is alarming, but who says that applies to Stroud? While the evidence says otherwise, the 21-year-old is proving that he is not going to be another Ohio State bust.


So far this season, Stroud’s blocking up front has not been great. However, the rookie QB hasn’t let that affect him and he’s stayed poised in the pocket. Next week, the Texans are back at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will not be an easy game for Stroud who will be facing one of the better defenses in the NFL. Through three games this season, the Steelers had four interceptions and 13.0 sacks.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
