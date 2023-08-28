NFL

Houston Texans Schedule: 3 Toughest Defenses That CJ Stroud Will Face

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Houston Texans made a splash during the 2023 NFL Draft, making two of the top three selections and setting themselves up for the future by drafting a quarterback prospect who they hope is their signal caller of the future. CJ Stroud has developed will enough during the preseason to earn the job as the starter for his rookie season opener, being officially named the quarterback of the Texans on Sunday evening.

3 Key Games On The Schedule For The Houston Texans

There will most certainly be some ups and downs during his first year. The Texans were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, but they cleaned house and have brought in a new coaching regime in hopes of changing their fortunes. They play in what should be one of the weaker divisions in the league, and have a somewhat favorable schedule outside of the AFC South.

Here are the three toughest tests that CJ Stroud and the Texans will face in 2023:

Week 1 – @ Baltimore Ravens – Sun Sept. 10th 1:00PM

Welcome to the NFL. The Ravens ranked in the top-10 in total defense 5 of the last 6 seasons, and allowed the third-fewest points of any unit in 2022. They figure to be just as strong this coming season, returning essentially all of the starters.

It will be a truly difficult test for Stroud and the Texans. They’ll not only be on the road for the first game of the quarterback’s rookie season, but they’ll be taking on a team that may wind up being one of the best in the league.

Week 10 – @ Cincinnati Bengals – Sun Nov. 12th 1:00PM

The mid-season game against the Bengals might be the toughest date on the entire schedule for the Texans. We know about how dynamic Joe Burrow is with his stable of weapons, but Cincinnati’s defense shouldn’t be slept on at all. The unit allowed the 5th-fewest points and 7th-fewest yards last season, making them one of the top teams on both sides of the ball.

Week 14 – @ New York Jets – Sun Dec. 10th 1:00PM

Who knows what either team will look like at this point in the season, but if Stroud and Aaron Rodgers are still starting for their teams, it will represent one of the larger age gaps between quarterbacks that we’ve seen (that didn’t involve Tom Brady). The strong point for the Jets last season was their top-5 defense, and they are projected to be one of the best units again in 2023.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
