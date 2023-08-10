In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans had the second overall pick. It was an easy decision for them to take former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. This offseason, the Texans also have a new head coach in former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Stroud’s hype in Houston has increased throughout the offseason and the 21-year-old is finally getting consistent first-team reps. As for the regular season, the Texans still have not named their named their starting QB yet. Tonight, Houston plays their first pre-season game against the Patriots. Rookie C.J. Stroud will be the first QB under center tonight, ahead of Davis Mills.

C.J. Stroud has earned the right to start Houston’s first pre-season game tonight against New England

Houston Texans Headcoach DeMeco Ryans has named CJ Stroud QB1 ahead of PreSeason game 1. Hope you enjoy this Highlight mix of Texans new era @ QB#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/f53CFevuvV — CJ Anderson SzN 💫 (@AyooTexanNation) August 9, 2023



In the 2023 NFL Draft, three QBs were taken within the first five picks. Alabama’s Bryce Young was taken first overall by the Panthers, Bryce Young was selected second by Houston, and Anthony Richardson was 5th overall by the Colts. Those three players will be compared to each other heavily this season, but only they can control their own narrative.

Dameon Pierce and CJ Stroud after their TD Connection in 7v7 Can already tell him backfield is gonna be one of the best in the league 🔥🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/AlCi9nqgOa — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) August 10, 2023



For C.J. Stroud, he’s been having an impressive camp with the Texans. After a 3-13-1 finish last season, Stroud would love to help Houston finish as a more competitive football team. His talent and skill level as a passer is elite. Stroud will get his first taste of NFL action tonight vs the New England Patriots. Tune into the NFL Network at 7:00 pm EST.