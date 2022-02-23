Stoke City vs Luton Town live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

This week in the EFL Championship, Stoke City will welcome Luton Town at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night.

Stoke City vs Luton Town live stream

You can watch the Stoke City vs Luton Town live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Livescore Bet.

Sign up and deposit any amount into your account

Start watching the Stoke City vs Luton Town live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

LiveScore Bet live stream Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

______________________________________________________________________________

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport

____________________________________________________________________

If you’re willing to watch Stoke City vs Luton Town, LiveScore Bet has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with LiveScore Bet and watch the Stoke City vs Luton Town live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join LiveScore Bet by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

LiveScore Bet live stream Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Stoke City vs Luton Town Preview

The last time Stoke City played, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Birmingham City. After going behind in the opening 15 minutes, the Potters equalized and then regained the lead shortly after the break, only to lose it minutes later. For the hosts, Tyrese Campbell scored both goals, matching his goal total from the previous league season.

With 44 points thus far, the home club is in 13th place in the league table and will be trying to pick up all three points this week.

Whereas Luton Town are steadily gaining ground in their push for promotion. They bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Birmingham City earlier this month by defeating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in their most recent match.

With 48 points after 31 games, Luton Town is in seventh place in the league table. They are only two points away from securing a place in the promotion playoffs, and a win at Stoke on Wednesday will give them a chance to do so.

When does Stoke City vs Luton Town kick-off?

The Stoke City vs Luton Town will kick off at 00:45 on 24th February 2022 at Bet365 Stadium.

LiveScore Bet live stream Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Stoke City vs Luton Town Team News

Stoke City Team News

Stoke City will be without Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar, and Abdallah Sima.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon; Baker, Allen, Clucas; Philogene-Bidace, Campbell, Brown

Luton Town Team News

Luton Town has reported injury concerns of Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley, and Jordan Clark.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Steer; Lockyer, Osho, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Mpanzu, Bell; Lansbury, Jerome, Adebayo