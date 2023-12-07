After an exciting game on TNF in Week 13, we’re set to watch the Patriots and Steelers in Week 14. New England has the worst overall record in the AFC this season. They’re just 2-10 and have benched Mac Jones after a disastrous campaign in 2023. The Patriots have lost three straight games and held their opponent to 10 or fewer points in each contest.

Pittsburgh is dealing with a few injuries to their top offensive players. Starting QB Kenny Pickett will miss a few games with an ankle injury. Mitchell Trubisky will start in his place. Additionally, RB Najee Harris was dealing with a knee injury at practice this week. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Harris is expected to play tonight vs. the Patriots barring a setback.

The Steelers expect to have Najee Harris for TNF in Week 14 vs. the Patriots



With Kenny Pickett out tonight for the Steelers, the team is going to need to have a big day on the ground. In the short week of practice leading up to TNF, Najee Harris was dealing with a knee injury. The 25-year-old has lost a step this season and has been outplayed at times by Jayen Warren. However, Harris still leads the team in carries this season.

Even if Harris was 100 percent for TNF, there’s no guarantee how much he would play. Jaylen Warren has been trending upward all season long. He continues to get better and is a dual-threat RB for Pittsburgh. Warren has just 60 fewer rushing yards than Harris this season on 57 fewer rushing attempts. Additionally, he’s second on the team this season with 38 catches and has 243 receiving yards.

It looks like Vegas is still trying to figure out what to do with #HereWeGo rushing props for tonight. With Najee Harris being active, they are likely trying to decide if he’s a decoy or healthy enough to generate yards. Be careful with Najee Harris tonight, wheels up for… — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 7, 2023



Najee Harris has been the Ironman RB over the last three seasons. He’s the only RB since the start of the 2021 season who has not missed a game. Harris played 17 games in 2021 and 2022. The former first-round pick has yet to miss a game this season as well. Starting all 12 of their games in 2023. Barring a setback, Harris is expected to play and be active tonight. We’ll have to see just how effective he is vs. the Patriots.