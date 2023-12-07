NFL

Steelers Injury Report: Barring a setback, Najee Harris is expected to play on TNF vs. the Patriots

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Najee Harris Steelers pic
Najee Harris Steelers pic

After an exciting game on TNF in Week 13, we’re set to watch the Patriots and Steelers in Week 14. New England has the worst overall record in the AFC this season. They’re just 2-10 and have benched Mac Jones after a disastrous campaign in 2023. The Patriots have lost three straight games and held their opponent to 10 or fewer points in each contest. 

Pittsburgh is dealing with a few injuries to their top offensive players. Starting QB Kenny Pickett will miss a few games with an ankle injury. Mitchell Trubisky will start in his place. Additionally, RB Najee Harris was dealing with a knee injury at practice this week. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Harris is expected to play tonight vs. the Patriots barring a setback.

The Steelers expect to have Najee Harris for TNF in Week 14 vs. the Patriots


With Kenny Pickett out tonight for the Steelers, the team is going to need to have a big day on the ground. In the short week of practice leading up to TNF, Najee Harris was dealing with a knee injury. The 25-year-old has lost a step this season and has been outplayed at times by Jayen Warren.  However, Harris still leads the team in carries this season.

Even if Harris was 100 percent for TNF, there’s no guarantee how much he would play. Jaylen Warren has been trending upward all season long. He continues to get better and is a dual-threat RB for Pittsburgh. Warren has just 60 fewer rushing yards than Harris this season on 57 fewer rushing attempts. Additionally, he’s second on the team this season with 38 catches and has 243 receiving yards.


Najee Harris has been the Ironman RB over the last three seasons. He’s the only RB since the start of the 2021 season who has not missed a game. Harris played 17 games in 2021 and 2022. The former first-round pick has yet to miss a game this season as well. Starting all 12 of their games in 2023. Barring a setback, Harris is expected to play and be active tonight. We’ll have to see just how effective he is vs. the Patriots.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Najee Harris Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers Injury Report: Barring a setback, Najee Harris is expected to play on TNF vs. the Patriots

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Austin Jackson Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson has signed a three-year, $36 million extension to stay with Miami
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023

Having a strong offensive line is crucial in the NFL. It’s not easy to keep the same group of five linemen on the field together for all 17 regular season…

rsz 17392965150
NFL
Falcons vs Buccaneers Will Be Most Impactful NFL Game For Week 14
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 07 2023

The NFC South is without a doubt the weakest division in the NFL this season. The Atlanta Falcons are the current leaders with a 6-6 record, and there is a…

1243865570.0
NFL
Rhamondre Stevenson And Demario Douglas Ruled Out For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 06 2023
Tua Tagovailoa 112223
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa Leads The Early Returns On Voting For NFL Pro Bowl 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 06 2023
Lions Ravens Football 99859 d3199 1226x0 c default
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Have A 40% Chance Of Being #1 Seed In The AFC
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 06 2023
ca times.brightspotcdn 1
NFL
Eagles Should Consider Benching Jalen Hurts This Week, Says Former NFL QB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 06 2023
Arrow to top