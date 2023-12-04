NFL

Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett needs ankle surgery and the team is hopeful he will not land on the IR

In Week 13, the Steelers were at home to face the Cardinals. Pittsburgh was coming off a 16-10 win vs. the Bengals and Arizona lost their last game, 37-14 to the Rams. About halfway through the second quarter on Sunday, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury and hobbled his way to the locker room. 

The 25-year-old did not return to the game and backup Mitchell Trubisly finished it for Pittsburgh. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pickett needs ankle surgery. He’ll miss a few weeks, but the team hopes they will not need to place him on IR. At 7-5, the Steelers have a playoff spot and will look for Trubisky to take control of the offense.

With Kenny Pickett’s ankle surgery, Mitchell Trubiksy will start at least a few games for the Steelers in 2023


In the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not have an explosive offense. Their (16.0) points per game is the fifth worst in the league this season. In 12 games started by Pittsburgh in 2023, Kenny Pickett has thrown for six touchdowns and four interceptions. Additionally, he is averaging (172.5) passing yards per game. Even with that limited production, the Steelers still have a 7-5 record and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Now that Pickett is out a few weeks with an ankle injury, Mitchell Trubisky will get another opportunity to be the starting QB for the Steelers. Last season, Kenny Pickett was a rookie. He appeared in 13 games and made 12 starts. The other five starts in 2022 were made by Trubisky who went 2-3 in those games. Trubiksy averaged (178.9) passing yards per game as a starter for the Steelers last season. He threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions along with two rushing scores.


With a quick turnaround in Week 14, the Steelers will be at home to host the Patriots on TNF. Kenny Pickett will not be available for that game and Mitchell Trubisky will get his first chance to start this season. The Patriots are a perfect team for Trubiksy and the Steelers to take advantage of in Week 14. At 2-10 this season, the Patriots have the worst record in the AFC and have looked dismantled all season. Pittsburgh should have no problem defeating New England on TNF.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

