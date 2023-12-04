The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have been case studies for just how anemic certain NFL offenses can be in the modern age during the 2023 season. The Steelers were only very recently able to snap a streak of 58 games in which they finished with fewer than 400 yards of total offense, yet have been in the playoff hunt all year despite having the 28th ranked offense and -37 point differential through 12 games.

Week 14 Has Lowest Over/Under In NFL Since 2005

Patriots/Steelers is now down to 30.5 on Thursday night. This would be the lowest closing O/U in the NFL since December, 2005 (30) — a Bears/Steelers game in the snow & wind. A 21-9, PIT win at home ⤵️ https://t.co/md57ieYCIk pic.twitter.com/irD02m5V3E — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) December 4, 2023

The Patriots have been even worse. No team has scored fewer points, not even the Giants or the Jets. Their quarterback situation is a mess, with Mac Jones being benched for Bailey Zappe mid-game on a handful of occasions. The has the 3rd fewest touchdown passes and 2nd most interceptions, and have scored just one single touchdown in their last three games.

Bill Belichick’s team became the first in the NFL since 1938 to lose three straight games while giving up 10 points or fewer in each contest.

As luck would have it, the two offensive juggernauts will meet this week on Thursday Night Football. And when it comes to the sportsbooks, we haven’t seen an anomaly such as this in the NFL since 2005.

Lowest In League History Is 28

Fewest points allowed since Week 9 Record

Patriots 46 0-4

49ers 49 4-0

Dolphins 62 3-1

Ravens 66 3-1

Colts 67 4-0 pic.twitter.com/lHBK8Ev5Nx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2023

At BetOnline, the over/under for the game between the Patriots and Steelers is sitting at an even 30, which has been bet down from where it began at 31.5. It is a wildly low total given the pass-happy nature of the NFL, even if scoring is down around the league this year. It would be the lowest since a Bears/Steelers game from 18 years ago, one that was played in the wind and snow. The Steelers won 21-9. (There were three Bears games in 2005 that had closing over/unders of 30.5)

If the line is bet any lower by Thursday, it will start to break even more records. The three lowest over/unders in history all happened during the 1993 season, with a pair of games being listed at 28 and another at 29. No game has ever closed at 29.5

As for the actual spread for the game, the Steelers are listed at -6. This essentially means that the sports books believe that Pittsburgh will win the game by a score of 18-12.