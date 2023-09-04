Soccer

Sergio Ramos Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Real Madrid Legend Has Snubbed Al-Ittihad For La Liga Move

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sergio Ramos Playing For Sevilla
Sergio Ramos Playing For Sevilla

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos will return to La Liga as a Sevilla player this summer. The Spaniard, who has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of June, has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad and a couple of other approaches from Turkish clubs.

Sergio Ramos to join Sevilla on a short-term deal

Former Real Madrid and Spain keeper, Ramos started his journey to greatness at Sevilla. He was at the club between 1996 and 2005, rising through the ranks and becoming one of La Liga’s best defenders. Now, as per Romano, he has reached an agreement with the Andalusian outfit and will return to the club after 18 years on a short-term deal.

Taking to social networking channel X, Romano said:

Sergio Ramos to Sevilla, here we go! The verbal agreement has been reached on a short-term deal — despite proposals on the table from Al Ittihad and also Turkish clubs.

Ramos, back to Sevilla after 18 years.

Details behind Ramos’ switch to Sevilla revealed

Spanish outlet MARCA (via FourFourTwo) has shed further light on the mechanics of the deal. According to their claims, the Sevilla board was skeptical about bringing Ramos back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium this summer due to his complicated relationship with the club’s supporters.

Although he is a celebrated homegrown player, his 16-year-old association with Real Madrid soured his relationship with Sevilla fans. He never shied away from celebrating his achievements in front of Sevilla fans and the club’s faithful replied by booing him in every home game.

Thus, Ramos and the board did not think a move was on the cards, which is why the player had agreed to link up with his former Los Blancos teammate Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad. He was set to travel to Saudi Arabia this week, but a call from Sevilla changed his mind. Having endured three consecutive defeats in La Liga, Sevilla are supposedly a lot more flexible right now, which has paved the way for Ramos’ return.

The player will reportedly sign a one-year deal with Sevilla with the option to extend it for one more year. The four-time UEFA Champions League winner will wear his iconic No. 4 jersey during his stay in Seville.

Sushan Chakraborty

