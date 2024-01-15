UFC 297 takes center stage this weekend as Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down for the UFC Middleweight Title on Saturday night. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Strickland vs du Plessis betting picks and UFC 297 predictions.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Preview

UFC 297 is the first pay-per-view card of the year, with Dana White serving up a cracker for MMA fans on Saturday, January 20. The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada takes centre stage for this compelling UFC 297 card – topped by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland is in the form of his life right now, having beaten former long-reigning champion Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision last time out at UFC 293 to win the UFC Middleweight Title. Standing in his way on Saturday is the up-and-coming machine from South Africa, Dricus du Plessis.

Du Plessis comes into his maiden UFC Title bout off the back of six emphatic wins since signing. He has won four of his six UFC fights via knockout, including last time out as a big underdog against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

This fight has so much riding on it, with plenty of animosity in the build up too. The pair clashed at octagon side at UFC 296 in December, and are finally settling their difference in the cage once and for all for the UFC Middleweight Title.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down on Saturday night and is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best UFC betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Betting Picks

‘Tarzan’ is the slight -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites to defeat ‘Stillknocks’ this weekend and successfully defend his UFC Middleweight Title for the first time, following winning the belt back in September 2023.

Sean Strickland was generally known as a gatekeeper to the top fighters at 185-pounds prior to the Adesanya fight. However, he is certainly no longer that as the reigning champion at middleweight. That being said, he has a few losses in the UFC too.

At the same time, Dricus du Plessis has made his way to the top of the division in super quick fashion. he fights for UFC gold in just his seventh fight in the organisation, and we think he will get the job done and become the new champion.

Last time out, du Plessis made light work of Robert Whittaker, who was odds on to defeat du Plessis. Yes, Sean Strickland beat Izzy convincing against all odds too, but the manner of victory for du Plessis over ‘Bobby Knuckles’ was incredible.

A knockout victory for the South African challenger is our SportsLens exclusive Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis betting pick in the main event at UFC 297. This fight is truly compelling and one we really hope lives up to the hype!

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Prediction: Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO @ +275

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Strickland vs du Plessis odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Sean Strickland to Win @ -125

Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ TBC

Sean Strickland to Win via Submission @ TBC

Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ TBC

Dricus du Plessis to Win @ +110

Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO: @ TBC

Dricus du Plessis to Win via Submission @ TBC

Dricus du Plessis to Win by Decision @ TBC

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling 185-pound UFC title clash live from Toronto, Ontario on ESPN+ PPV.

Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the live streaming platform and have paid for the UFC 297 pay-per-view.

Be sure to also check out the free UFC 297 live stream that will be airing this UFC Middleweight Title fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Sean Strickland — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Middleweight Champion

Age: 32

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 76” (190 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 28-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 13

Dricus du Plessis — Record and Bio

Rank: #2 Middleweight

Age: 30

Country: South Africa

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 20-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9

Fights Won by Submission: 10

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110