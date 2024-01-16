UFC

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Fight At UFC 297?

Paul Kelly
Ahead of the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis clash on Saturday night at UFC 297, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the UFC 297 main event fight, including which UFC world title is at stake.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Fight At UFC 297?

Sean Strickland headlines this UFC 297 pay-per-view event in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night, as he takes on South African danger man, Dricus du Plessis. The bout headlines UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena – the first pay-per-view that UFC President Dana White is putting on in 2024.

Dricus du Plessis is the underdog with the best UFC betting sites, which is understandable given that he is the challenger here. This of course means that Sean Strickland is the favorite with offshore sportsbooks to retain his belt and continue his run as the middleweight king.

So, for the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis super-fight on Saturday, January 20, the UFC Middleweight Title is on the line. This is the only world title belt at stake this weekend, with there being only one champion in each division in the UFC. Unlike boxing, where there are four or five world champions in each weight class.

Huge ramifications for the middleweight division on Saturday, January 20 from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario as UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis takes centre stage.

Fans wanting to tune into UFC 297 can of course watch a UFC 297 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis
  • 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: January 20, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top