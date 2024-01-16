Ahead of the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis clash on Saturday night at UFC 297, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the UFC 297 main event fight, including which UFC world title is at stake.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Fight At UFC 297?

Sean Strickland headlines this UFC 297 pay-per-view event in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night, as he takes on South African danger man, Dricus du Plessis. The bout headlines UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena – the first pay-per-view that UFC President Dana White is putting on in 2024.

Dricus du Plessis is the underdog with the best UFC betting sites, which is understandable given that he is the challenger here. This of course means that Sean Strickland is the favorite with offshore sportsbooks to retain his belt and continue his run as the middleweight king.

So, for the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis super-fight on Saturday, January 20, the UFC Middleweight Title is on the line. This is the only world title belt at stake this weekend, with there being only one champion in each division in the UFC. Unlike boxing, where there are four or five world champions in each weight class.

Huge ramifications for the middleweight division on Saturday, January 20 from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario as UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis takes centre stage.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 297 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis 📊 Records: Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s)

Strickland (28-5, 11 KO’s) | du Plessis (20-2, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Strickland -125 | du Plessis +110