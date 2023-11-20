NFL

Seahawks Injury Report: Seattle could potentially be without Geno Smith (elbow) on TNF vs. the 49ers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
On Sunday in Week 11, Geno Smith and the Seahawks were on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams. This was their second matchup of the season. Matthew Stafford and the Rams beat Seattle 30-13 in Week 1. It was a closely contested matchup that came down to the final play of the game. 

Near the end of the third quarter on Sunday, Geno Smith suffered an elbow injury. The veteran QB had to leave the game and backup Drew Lock came in and replaced Smith. However, he came back in for Seattle’s final drive of the game. Their offense was able to set up Jason Meyers for a 55-yard field goal, but he missed wide right. Seattle lost 17-16 and are now 6-4. Seattle is on a short week and has to play the 49ers on Thursday. There’s a chance Smith is not available for that Thanksgiving matchup.

Geno Smith’s availability for TNF is in jeopardy after suffering an elbow injury vs. the Rams


When Smith went out of the game in the third, Drew Lock came in for Seattle. He struggled mightily in his short playing time against Los Angeles. Lock was 2-6 for three yards and failed to pick up a first down in three possessions on offense. To make it worse, he threw a pick on his final pass of the day. That turnover set up the Rams’ go-ahead drive to take a 17-16 lead.

Seeing how Lock played in Week 11, the last thing Seattle wants is to start him on TNF vs. the 49ers. However, they might have to if Geno Smith’s elbow injury continues to be an issue in the next couple of days. Seattle would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, but they’re extremely close to being on the outside looking in.


The Seahawks have an incredibly important game this Thursday that they need to win. It’s a huge division rivalry game vs. the 49ers that will be important for standings in the NFC West. San Francisco is 7-3 heading into the game and the Seahawks are 6-4. A win for Seattle would put both teams at 7-4. If the Niners win, their chances of winning the NFC West will rise exponentially. Seattle needs Geno Smith back if they want to win vs. the 49ers. We’ll have to wait and see if Smith will be available or if the Seahawks will be stuck starting Drew Lock.

