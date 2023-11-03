In Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, the Seahawks will be on the road to face the Ravens. Both teams come into the contest with a least a two-game win streak. Geno Smith and the Seahawks are 5-2 this season after a 24-20 win vs. Cleveland in Week 8. Seattle has also won five of their last six games.

For the Ravens, they are 6-2 in 2023 and have won their last three in a row. Additionally, they’ve won four of their last five games. Each side has playoff hopes this season and it should be a good test to see where they are at. Both of Baltimore’s losses this season have been in a one-score game. They are one of three teams in the AFC with a 6-2 record.

Now the road brings us home… where we control who gets invited. 😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/N9Ee38Qgt3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2023

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, we'll look at the best prop bets for the Seahawks vs. Ravens game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Ravens game Week 9

1. Gus Edwards Under 54.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

After J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending injury in Week 1, the Ravens knew they would have to use an RB-by-committee strategy. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have been the two RBs primally used by the Ravens throughout the 2023 season. Edward leads the team with 105 carries for 426 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

While Edwards has been productive this season, he’s going to be facing a tough Seahawks defense in Week 9. Seattle is eighth in the NFL, allowing only (96.9) rushing yards per game. This season, Edwards is averaging (53.3) yards per game. For the matchup on Sunday, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (54.5) vs. the Seahawks. Edwards has gone under that number in half of his games this season.

2. Geno Smith Under 231.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

After a huge win vs. the Browns in Week 8, the Seahawks took over first place in the NFC West and they’d like to keep it that way. Seattle will be on the road this weekend to face the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens who’ve won four of their last five games. Luckily for Seattle, they’ve been on the win train as well. Geno Smith and the Seahawks have won five of their last six games. They are 5-2 this season.

For Sunday’s matchup, Smith’s O/U for passing yards is at (231.5) vs. the Seahawks. Smith has gone under that number in three of his seven games played in 2023. Additionally, Baltimore’s defense is allowing only (176.6) passing yards per game, the third-fewest in the NFL this season. It will not be an easy day passing the ball for Seattle. They may have to rely on their run game more vs. Baltimore.

3. Mark Andrews Over 47.5 receiving yards @ (-110) via BetOnline

Mark Andrews is currently in his sixth season with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in 2018. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Andrews has been a consistent player for the Ravens in his tenure with the team. He’s had at least five receiving touchdowns in each of the last five seasons. The 28-year-old already has six in 2023.

In Week 9, Andrews’ O/U for receiving yards is set at (47.5) vs. the Seahawks. He’s averaging (56.7) yards per game this season. Andrew has gone over 47.5 yards in four of his seven games played. Seattle is allowing (234.3) passing yards per game this season. That should factor into Baltimore’s game plan this weekend.