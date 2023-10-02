Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Geno Smith for the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Smith vs the Giants.
Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds Vs New York Giants
- Smith to score 1st TD +2800
- Smith total passing yards – Over/Under 248.5 -110
- Smith total rushing yards – Over/Under 13.5 -110
- Smith total completions – Over/Under 21.5 -115
- Smith total attempts – Over/Under 33.5 -130
- Smith longest completion – Over/Under 35.5 yards -115
- Smith total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -135
- Smith over 1.5 passing TDs -120
Geno Smith Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Smith is averaging 245.3 passing yards per game in 2023
- Smith is averaging 7.3 rushing yards per game in 2023
- Smith passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
- Smith is averaging 23.7 pass completions on 34.3 attempts this season
- Smith has 4 passing TDs so far this season
- The average passing yards line for Smith this season is 248.5
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.