Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Geno Smith for the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Smith vs the Giants.

Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds Vs New York Giants

Smith to score 1st TD +2800

Smith total passing yards – Over/Under 248.5 -110

Smith total rushing yards – Over/Under 13.5 -110

Smith total completions – Over/Under 21.5 -115

Smith total attempts – Over/Under 33.5 -130

Smith longest completion – Over/Under 35.5 yards -115

Smith total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -135

Smith over 1.5 passing TDs -120

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Geno Smith Prop Bet Stats Kit

Smith is averaging 245.3 passing yards per game in 2023

Smith is averaging 7.3 rushing yards per game in 2023

Smith passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season

Smith is averaging 23.7 pass completions on 34.3 attempts this season

Smith has 4 passing TDs so far this season

The average passing yards line for Smith this season is 248.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

