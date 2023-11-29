The Seahawks are in the middle of their toughest stretch of games in the 2023 season. Seattle lost to the 49ers last week and they still have to play Dallas, San Francisco again, and then Philadelphia in consecutive games. None of those matchups are easy wins for the Seahawks and they need to play close to perfect to win.

In Week 12 vs. the 49ers, the Seahawks were without starting RB Kenneth Walker who is dealing with an oblique injury. Seattle is playing on TNF vs. the Cowboys in Week 13. After speaking to the media, head coach Pete Carroll noted that Walker is trending towards not being able to play. If that’s the case, Zach Charbonnet will be Seattle’s RB1 for the second straight week.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: It doesn’t sound great for #Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker to play Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/3RxwcbxQx2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2023



This season, Kenneth Walker has only missed one game for the Seahawks. He’s the clear RB1 for Seattle this season, having 82 more carries than his backup Zach Charbonnet. Walker has 149 carries this season for 613 yards and six touchdowns. His (61.3) yards per game is down from his (70.0) per game he has as a rookie in 2022.

With Walker unlikely to play on TNF vs. the Cowboys, the Seahawks will turn to Charbonnet to carry most of the workload in the backfield. Charbonnet carried the ball 14 times, the second-most carries in a game for him in 2023. He had 47 rushing yards along with four receptions for 11 yards. The rookie is still adjusting to the NFL and this will be another chance for him to prove he belongs in their backfield.

49ers foil this gap play but Zach Charbonnet’s footwork turns 🍋🍋 into lemonade. Efficient movement > than Combine measurements with runs between the tackles. pic.twitter.com/TLYeVHHl6l — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 26, 2023



The Seahawks have another tough matchup ahead of them in Week 13. Seattle took a tough loss on Thanksgiving against the 49ers and have to quickly put that behind them. Their opponent in Week 13 is the Dallas Cowboys who scored 45 points in their Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Commanders. Zach Charbonnet is going to have a tough time running the ball against the Cowboys’ front seven.