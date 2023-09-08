In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks used a second-round pick on RB Kenneth Walker III. The rookie out of Michigan State didn’t start the 2022 season as the starter, but eventually got his chance. Walker started 11 of his 15 games played for the Seahawks last season and should have an expanded role in 2023.

However, the 22-year-old is dealing with a lingering groin issue. He was limited at practice yesterday and that’s not a great sign for Seattle. Walker proved he can be a dual-threat RB for the Seahawks. However, it’s clear that he might not be at 100 percent for their matchup on Sunday vs. the Rams.

Kenneth Walker III is set to be the starting RB for the Seahawks in 2023

Something to watch: #Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker was limited for today’s practice with groin injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023



Last season, the Seattle Seahawks started the year with Rashaad Penny as their starting RB. He only played five games for the team after being injured and Kenneth Walker III was the next man up. As a rookie, the Seahawks were unsure of what they were going to get from Walker in 2022. He surprised the Seahawks with 1,215 yards from scrimmage as a rookie.

Most of those yards came as a rusher for the Seahawks. Walker had 288 rushing attempts for 1,050 yards last season. Even with Walker’s success as a rookie, the Seahawks were not satisfied with their RB depth. That’s why they drafted another rookie RB in the second round. Zach Charbonnet was taken by the Seahawks out of UCLA.

Mid-week adds to the injury report are always concerning. Here’s what we know on Kenneth Walker’s groin issue, via Seattle Times. pic.twitter.com/GGEZWazPgs — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 8, 2023



Along with Walker and Charbonnet, the Seahawks also have DeeJay Dallas in the RB room. Kenny McIntosh is another RB for Seattle, but he didn’t practice yesterday with a knee/hamstring injury. Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, and DeeJay Dallas will be the RBs that Seattle has to work with in Week 1 vs. the Rams.