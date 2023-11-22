NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds: NFL Thanksgiving Football Game 3 Guide

Olly Taliku
Thanksgiving Thursday night football will be closed out with the Seattle Seahawks welcoming San Francisco 49ers to Lumen Field in the late kick off. Find our picks, parlay and predictions for the game here alongside the odds.

Both of these sides are competing for a top spot finish in the NFC West this season, but at the minute it is the 49ers who are winning the race with a 7-3 record after their first ten games of the season.

San Francisco have cemented themselves as joint favorites for this year’s Super Bowl after an impressive start to the campaign and a win against Seattle on Thanksgiving Thursday would go a long way to securing a playoff spot in January.

Seattle will be no walkover on Turkey Day though, with Geno Smith and co. just behind the 49ers on 6 wins and 4 losses, so a win for the Seahawks on Thursday would certainly shake things up in the NFC West.

This game has potential to be one of the best Thanksgiving matches we have seen in some time and it kicks off at Lumen Field in Seattle at 20:20pm ET on NBC.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

  • San Francisco 49ers -6.5 (-110)
  • Over 43.0 total points (-110)

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Picks Explained

Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers -6.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Our first pick for the final Thanksgiving game this year is for the 49ers to cover, having been set as 6.5 point favorites ahead of the late clash on Thursday night.

San Francisco have won their last two games in a row, with comfortable victories coming against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay moving the franchise to 7-3 for the season.

Both of their last two wins came by comfortable margins, with just 17 points conceded over the two matches. In all of their seven wins so far this season the 49ers have won by at least six points, so we are confident they can do the same on Thursday night.

Bet On The 49ers -6.5 (-110)

Pick 2: Over 43.0 Points @ -110 with BetOnline

Our second selection for this Turkey Day special is for there to be over 43 points scored, in what we think could be a high scoring affair between two sharp offences.

Two of Seattle and San Francisco’s last four games both went over 43 points, but even when they don’t quite achieve that mark they are still both involved in high scoring affairs.

Last time these sides met was in the Wild Card playoff game in January, when there was 64 points scored during an enthralling match won by the 49ers.

Bet On Over 43.0 Total Points (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Same Game Parlay

  • Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer (-200)
  • Kenneth Walker III anytime touchdown scorer (+140)
  • Brock Purdy Over 251.5 passing yards (-110)

Combined Same Game Parlay odds: +475 with BetOnline

Christian McCaffrey has gone just one game without a rushing touchdown so far this season, so adding him to our parlay is simply a no brainer on Turkey Day.

We are also backing Seattle’s star running back to find his way into the end zone on Thursday and although he hasn’t had as much success in scoring as Mcaffrey, the Seahawks star still has seven touchdowns to his name this year.

Our final pick sees the ever consistent Brock Purdy throw for over 250 passing yards, a mark that the 49ers quarterback has achieved in each of his last four matches.

Back Our 49erss vs Seahawks Same Game Parlay (+475)

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Predictions

Despite being the road team on Thursday night we believe the 49ers will enjoy plenty of success on Thanksgiving Thursday, as momentum should carry them through what could be a close game.

Brock Purdy’s side have won two games on the bounce now since losing to an impressive Cincinnati side and they might just have the edge over their opponents again this week if the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk can step up to their usual standards.

Although Seattle has impressed at times this season, they are too inconsistent on the whole and that may cost them this week against a resilient San Francisco team.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction: Seahawks 17 – 49ers 27

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

  • Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks: +240 | San Francisco 49ers: -300
  • Point Spread: Seahawks (+6.5) -110 | 49ers (-6.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110



Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
