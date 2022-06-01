Scotland vs Ukraine Yellow Card Tips For The World Cup Play-Offs

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday evening in a crucial World Cup play-off semi-final, and we are trying our hand at predicting who is likely to to be booked by providing some of our own yellow card tips.

Scotland vs Ukraine Yellow Card Betting Tips

John McGinn to be Carded @ 15/8 on bet65

Our first selection goes to Aston Villa’s John McGinn, who’s high-octane, aggressive pressing style and eagerness to win often lands himself in the referees book.

Rather incredibly, Scotland’s tenacious winger has one of the worst disciplinary records in the Premier League, and has accumulated a total of 23 cautions in 100 appearances so far.

This included eight this season alone, and up against the likes of West Ham Andriy Yarmolenko and Viktor Tsyhankov of Dynamo Kyiv, he may have his hands full on Wednesday night.

Vitaliy Mykolenko to be Carded @ 5/1 on bet365

Comparatively, our next selection failed to register a single card in his debut season with Everton this campaign, but Mykolenko will be up against the likes of Che Adams, John McGinn and likely Ryan Christie, he will have to be on top of his game in order to keep a busy Scotland front line from making it past him.

The raucous atmosphere at Hampden Park will enthuse the Scottish contingent, and Mykolenko’s role at left back is a crucial one in stopping the Tartan Army from going ahead – this could mean using any means necessary when attempting to keep Ukraine from falling behind.