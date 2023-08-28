San Francisco 49ers Schedule: 3 Key Games To Watch In 2023

The San Francisco 49ers have some unfinished business. They have been one of the strongest teams in the league in three of the last four seasons, with three NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth to show. But they’ve failed to reach their ultimate goal of winning a ring, and they’ll be extra motivated to get it done in 2023-24.

3 Key Games On The San Francisco 49ers Schedule In 2023

The official #49ers 2023 NFL Schedule 👀 What do you think the record will be 🤔 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DvgxmdSPqJ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) May 12, 2023

Their schedule doesn’t look all that difficult. They play in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, with 4 games against the lowly Cardinals and Rams and two more against the questionable Seahawks. Their out-of-division schedule is full of winnable games as well, with only a few tough games at first glance.

Here are three key games for the 49ers this coming season:

Week 8 – vs. Bengals – Sun Oct 29th 4:25PM

The 49ers will likely be favored in every game through the first seven weeks of the season, but Week 8 will be the first true test, and a potential Super Bowl preview.

The Chiefs are the team favored to come out of the AFC, but the Bengals are not far behind in the minds of the oddsmakers and NFL experts alike. Joe Burrow and company have made deep playoff runs in each of the last two seasons, with only a ring missing from their resume. Some think that this may be the year, and the 49ers will have their hands full on both sides of the ball in this matchup.

The game comes the week before San Francisco hits its bye week, so a victory would go a long way in terms of momentum. On the other hand, the Bengals will be coming out of their bye, with a full two weeks to prepare for the big game.

Brock Purdy hits Aiyuk with a STRIKE down to the 1⃣ (via @49ers)pic.twitter.com/AKPWoRTdZN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2023

Week 13 – @ Eagles – Sun Dec 3rd 4:25PM

This will be the game that everyone has circled on their calendars. The Eagles were able to knock off the 49ers in the NFC Championship last year, a game in which the result has been discussed at length due to the injuries that occurred over the course. The two teams should be at the top of the NFC standings by this point in the season, and the recent-rivals could have plenty at stake when they meet.

It might not be the only time they see each other this season, as they are favored to see each other again in January with a Super Bowl appearance on the line.

Week 16 – vs. Ravens – Mon Dec 25th 8:15PM

This could be the make-or-break game for the season for both of these teams. The Ravens will be going through a late-season gauntlet as they play the Dolphins and Jaguars in December, with the 49ers sandwiched in between.

San Francisco won the final 10 games of the regular season in 2022, and they’ll look to have similar success this coming year. This game against the Ravens figures to be by far the most difficult task for the 49ers in the final 5 weeks, as they also play against the Seahawks, Cardinals, Rams, and Commanders.

