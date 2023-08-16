Brock Purdy has a lot riding on his shoulders for the upcoming NFL season. His San Francisco 49ers figure to be one of the top teams entering the 2023 campaign, as they are loaded with talent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. But they are turning to a player who was a seventh round pick just a year ago in hopes that he can lead them to their Super Bowl aspirations.

Brock Purdy Has Had Accuracy Issues In 49ers Training Camp

Update: #49ers QB Brock Purdy has thrown 10 INTs in Training Camp so far, according to @LombardiHimself He had 2 INTs in today’s practice, with another potential interception, dropped.https://t.co/Kf8kA7wUqj (@AryePulli)https://t.co/mife7cAMS9 pic.twitter.com/Eli2RcDTlT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2023



Purdy initially got the nod in Week 13 of last season when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a leg injury. But the rookie was able to step in and lead his team to 6 straight victories to end the regular season schedule. The 49ers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game, before losing to the Eagles, and losing Purdy due to an injury that would require elbow surgery.

But all reports say that the now-second year quarterback is healthy and ready to compete for the starting job in San Francisco. And based on what head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, it is Brock Purdy’s job to lose in training camp.

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are waiting in the wings. According to a report from David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for The Athletic, Purdy has already thrown 10 interceptions thus far through training camp. He had two picks in Wednesday’s practice, and had another potential interception dropped by the defense.

10 Picks So Far For Purdy

It’s Brock Purdy’s job to lose 👀 pic.twitter.com/4H6Qi2ISPP — PFF (@PFF) August 15, 2023

The report comes on the heels of last week’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, in which Purdy threw three passes that were picked off by the opposition.

While the news comes as a concern for 49ers fans who hold high hopes for the season, Purdy may be getting his mistakes out of the way now. It is his first full training camp as a potential starter, as he was buried on the depth chart last season, and he didn’t struggle much with accuracy in the regular season. He threw a total of 4 interceptions in his 5 starts, as opposed to his 13 interceptions.

The coaching staff has given the nod to Brock Purdy to be the team’s starter for their Week 1 game against the Steelers, but the accuracy issues in camp will be something to keep an eye on as the season approaches.

