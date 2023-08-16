NFL

Brock Purdy Has Thrown 10 Interceptions In 49ers Training Camp So Far

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 15746259560
rsz 15746259560

Brock Purdy has a lot riding on his shoulders for the upcoming NFL season. His San Francisco 49ers figure to be one of the top teams entering the 2023 campaign, as they are loaded with talent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. But they are turning to a player who was a seventh round pick just a year ago in hopes that he can lead them to their Super Bowl aspirations.

Brock Purdy Has Had Accuracy Issues In 49ers Training Camp


Purdy initially got the nod in Week 13 of last season when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a leg injury. But the rookie was able to step in and lead his team to 6 straight victories to end the regular season schedule. The 49ers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game, before losing to the Eagles, and losing Purdy due to an injury that would require elbow surgery.

But all reports say that the now-second year quarterback is healthy and ready to compete for the starting job in San Francisco. And based on what head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, it is Brock Purdy’s job to lose in training camp.

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are waiting in the wings. According to a report from David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for The Athletic, Purdy has already thrown 10 interceptions thus far through training camp. He had two picks in Wednesday’s practice, and had another potential interception dropped by the defense.

10 Picks So Far For Purdy

The report comes on the heels of last week’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, in which Purdy threw three passes that were picked off by the opposition.

While the news comes as a concern for 49ers fans who hold high hopes for the season, Purdy may be getting his mistakes out of the way now. It is his first full training camp as a potential starter, as he was buried on the depth chart last season, and he didn’t struggle much with accuracy in the regular season. He threw a total of 4 interceptions in his 5 starts, as opposed to his 13 interceptions.

The coaching staff has given the nod to Brock Purdy to be the team’s starter for their Week 1 game against the Steelers, but the accuracy issues in camp will be something to keep an eye on as the season approaches.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 15746259560
NFL

LATEST Brock Purdy Has Thrown 10 Interceptions In 49ers Training Camp So Far

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  36min
Davante Adams Raiders white uni pic
NFL
Raiders’ Davante Adams returned to practice today after an injury scare last week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were 6-11 and finished third in the AFC West. While the Raiders have a new QB this season in Jimmy Garoppolo, they still have…

rsz ap23223848701343
NFL
George Pickens Is More Talented Than Justin Jefferson, Ryan Clark Says
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Justin Jefferson has quickly become arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He has played three years in the league, eclipsing the 1,400 yard receiving mark each time, and…

dims.apnews
NFL
Miles Sanders To Miss Entire Preseason With Nagging Groin Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
rsz 2300x0 1
NFL
NFL: Young, Stroud, And Richardson Should All Start Week 1
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
Russell Gage Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage suffered a ‘pretty serious’ non-contact injury at practice today
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Marlon Himphrey Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey could miss the start of the season with a foot injury that requires surgery
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Arrow to top