NFL

Are the Eagles seriously considering making a trade for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1

In recent weeks, the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor have been butting heads. During a meeting with owner Jim Irsay in July, the All-Pro TB requested a trade. After that meeting, Irsay publicly said the team had no plans to trade Taylor. 

However, the Colts did make Jonathan Taylor available for a trade earlier this week. Since then, multiple teams have called to inquire what it would take to make a trade happen. In the mix for Taylor are the Philadelphia Eagles who reportedly have been “among the most aggressive suitors” for the 24-year-old.

The Eagles would have one of the best QB-RB duos in the NFL if they were able to trade for Jonatan Taylor


When the Colts made Jonathan Taylor available for trade, they set s few stipulations. The team that trades for Taylor will be responsible for signing his new long-term deal. In return, they want a first-round pick or a Christian McCaffrey-type deal. Last season, the Eagles enjoyed a 14-3 regular season and made a trip to the Super Bowl.

They did it with an RB committee last season. Philly had a few players who could carry them in the running game, including QB Jalen Hurts who had over 700 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2022. If the team did sign Jonathan Taylor, he would immediately become their best RB without question.


In their current RB room, the Eagles have D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott. Philly parted ways with Miles Sanders this offseason, bringing in Swift and Penny to their RB rotation. That would all completely change if Taylor did get traded to the Eagles. No RB on the Eagles’ roster has had anywhere close to the success that Taylor has had in his short career.

Taylor is a special player, but the Eagles might not be a realistic landing spot for him. There’s no question that he would make their offense that much more incredible. They have solid RBs on their roster already. Additionally, General Manager Howie Roseman likely wouldn’t want to give up what the Colts are asking for. Chances are that Jonathan Taylor is not with the Eagles in 2023.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Jacobs Raiders pic 1
NFL

LATEST The Raiders told the Dolphins that All-Pro Josh Jacobs was not available for trade

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  12min
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Are the Eagles seriously considering making a trade for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  51min

In recent weeks, the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor have been butting heads. During a meeting with owner Jim Irsay in July, the All-Pro TB requested a trade. After that…

jimmy garoppolo 1
NFL
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Tops List Of 10 Sexiest NFL Players
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ranked as the sexiest player in the NFL according to a poll by ranker, with the top ten listed below. Ranker‘s ‘Hottest…

7652bde0 3d0c 11ee b78b e6df05702349
NFL
Fantasy Football: 3 Players To Avoid In The Early Rounds Of Your Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
rsz heisman winner caleb williams 120922 2 6b89c8d666ac401ba2ba3d4c4ae1e4b4
NFL
Is Caleb Williams Trying To Avoid The Arizona Cardinals?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
iw3c4f4xxrzw8cdwoj1t
NFL
New York Jets Corey Davis Shockingly Announces Retirement
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
DJ Chark Panthers pic
NFL
Will DJ Chark be ready for Week 1 after the team announced he has a hamstring injury?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19h
Arrow to top