In recent weeks, the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor have been butting heads. During a meeting with owner Jim Irsay in July, the All-Pro TB requested a trade. After that meeting, Irsay publicly said the team had no plans to trade Taylor.

However, the Colts did make Jonathan Taylor available for a trade earlier this week. Since then, multiple teams have called to inquire what it would take to make a trade happen. In the mix for Taylor are the Philadelphia Eagles who reportedly have been “among the most aggressive suitors” for the 24-year-old.

The Eagles would have one of the best QB-RB duos in the NFL if they were able to trade for Jonatan Taylor

The #Eagles have reportedly discussed a possible trade for #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, according to @massey_evan The Eagles have been “among the most aggressive suitors” for Taylor, per the report by Massey. pic.twitter.com/XbjWdfV2a7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2023



When the Colts made Jonathan Taylor available for trade, they set s few stipulations. The team that trades for Taylor will be responsible for signing his new long-term deal. In return, they want a first-round pick or a Christian McCaffrey-type deal. Last season, the Eagles enjoyed a 14-3 regular season and made a trip to the Super Bowl.

They did it with an RB committee last season. Philly had a few players who could carry them in the running game, including QB Jalen Hurts who had over 700 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2022. If the team did sign Jonathan Taylor, he would immediately become their best RB without question.

There are reports that the Philadelphia Eagles are aggressively pursuing running back Jonathan Taylor. I don’t believe it. #philadelphiaeagles #nfl pic.twitter.com/a3LJrQ3xuQ — Legal Hands To The Face (@LegalHands2Face) August 24, 2023



In their current RB room, the Eagles have D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott. Philly parted ways with Miles Sanders this offseason, bringing in Swift and Penny to their RB rotation. That would all completely change if Taylor did get traded to the Eagles. No RB on the Eagles’ roster has had anywhere close to the success that Taylor has had in his short career.

Taylor is a special player, but the Eagles might not be a realistic landing spot for him. There’s no question that he would make their offense that much more incredible. They have solid RBs on their roster already. Additionally, General Manager Howie Roseman likely wouldn’t want to give up what the Colts are asking for. Chances are that Jonathan Taylor is not with the Eagles in 2023.