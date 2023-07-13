The San Francisco 49ers were one of the top Super Bowl contenders during the 2022-23 NFL season. They boasted one of the most talented rosters in the league, but there was a spot that remained a question mark throughout the year: quarterback.

49ers Players Are Still Upset Over Loss To Eagles

Deebo Samuel was on with @CBSSportsRadio and he was getting asked about the #Eagles — and he just didn’t want to deal with it again. He ended the interview early. That Eagles/49ers rematch cannot come soon enough. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZaHZ4Xaspp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 11, 2023

It was a carousel under center for Kyle Shanahan’s team during the first 13 weeks of the season. Both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries, and the team had to turn to rookie 7th round pick Brock Purdy to help save their season. He did an outstanding job of doing so, winning the remaining games on the schedule and advancing all the way to the NFC Championship.

Things got ugly in that game against the Eagles. Purdy went down with an elbow injury that would eventually require surgery, and his backup was knocked out of the game as well. San Francisco was forced to shift their entire game plan, and even had running back Christian McCaffrey take some snaps. The 49ers wound up losing in a 31-7 route, and their Super Bowl aspirations were dashed.

Some of their players, namely Deebo Samuel, have spent the off-season letting everyone know that he’s still rattled by the loss.

The ultra-talented offensive weapon for the 49ers started his trash talk before the game even began. He took a shot at the Eagles’ home field advantage, saying that there was no crowd louder than the one that his team played in front of in Levi’s Stadium.

Teams Will Meet Again In Week 13

“Don’t tell me the system works for everybody.” — @ColinCowherd takes a deep dive into Brock Purdy’s rookie season pic.twitter.com/jEY4y6ACQW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 6, 2023

He continued voicing his displeasure with the entire situation after the beat down. In multiple interviews during the early parts of the off-season, Samuel re-iterated that there would have been a different outcome in the game against Philadelphia if the 49ers had a healthy quarterback at their disposal. He went as far as to say that San Francisco would have won by double-digits.

Most recently, Samuel was doing a phone interview with CBS Radio when he was asked about his comments on that game with in Philadelphia. When he told the host that he didn’t want to talk about that anymore, further questions were asked on the topic. Samuel hung up on the radio show.

There is a very good chance that the two sides will play in some seriously meaningful games this coming season. They will meet in a regular season rematch in Week 13 back in Philadelphia, and they figure two be the two best teams in the NFC overall for the season. There is a high likelihood that they will meet in the postseason again, and Samuel will get his chance at revenge a year later.

