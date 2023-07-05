NFL

NFL: Eagles and 49ers Dominate PFF's NFC Position Rankings

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers met in last season’s NFC Championship game, and according to Pro Football Focus and their positional rankings ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season, they’ll be tops in the conference again.

Eagles, 49ers Have Top Units Across The Board In NFC

The Eagles got the better of the two in the matchup for the right to appear in Super Bowl 2023. The score indicated a dominant performance, but many of the 49ers players have pointed to the quarterback issues suffered in the game as the reason for the loss. They have a point, given that running back Christian McCaffrey was forced to take some snaps from behind center in the contest.

And while there are still questions surrounding the QB room for the 49ers, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league. PFF says that they have the best running back unit and best linebacker unit in the NFC, and they showed their dominance at both spots last year.

But in looking at the rest of the list, the Eagles are the outright leader in talent in the conference. PFF says that Philadelphia has the best receiving corps, the best lines on both sides of the ball, and the best secondary of any NFC team.

Jets, Dolphins Ahead Of Philly In Secondary Rankings

The sports books and oddsmakers agree. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, the 49ers are the favorites to represent the conference in the Super Bowl, coming in with +300 odds to win the NFC Championship game. The 49ers are second and listed at +425, with the Dallas Cowboys trailing with a designation of +600.

The two teams fare rather well when it comes to PFF’s rankings of the NFL as a whole. The Eagles wide receivers come in in second place behind the Cincinnati Bengals receiving corp, and the teams retain their top spots at defensive line and linebacker. The rankings for the secondary have two AFC teams at the top, with the Jets and Dolphins both coming in ahead of Philadelphia.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

