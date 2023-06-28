NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Destroys Radio Host James Seltzer in a Beer Chugging Challenge

David Evans
The annual celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City took an exciting twist this year as Jason Kelce, the all-star center for the Philadelphia Eagles, challenged James Seltzer, a notable sports radio host, to a beer chugging competition. What unfolded left everyone’s jaws dropping and Twitter abuzz, with Kelce demonstrating prowess not just on the football field, but in the realm of beer chugging too.

Jason Kelce Downs Beer in 5.7 Seconds Beating His Opponent in Beer Chug Race

Dwarfing his opponent, the 6’3″ nearly 300-pound Kelce took down a full stein of beer in a record 5.7 seconds. Yes, you read that right. 5.7 seconds! Seltzer, meanwhile, found himself awash in beer. He’d barely made a dent in his drink by the time Kelce’s mug hit the table, empty.

While this match-up seemed lopsided, given Kelce’s status as a seasoned NFL athlete and Seltzer, a mere radio host, the crowd reveled in the spectacle. With the stein heavy in his hands, Kelce leaned forward, and  let gravity aid him, tipping back the full mug in one swift motion.

It was a sight to behold, and it’s safe to say it left a lasting impression on everyone present, including Kelce’s younger brother, Travis, who looked on in disbelief.

Third Annual Eagles Autism Foundation Event

This annual event is more than just fun and games. The beer chugging challenge marked the start of Kelce’s third annual Jersey Shore fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation. This event aims to raise money for innovative autism research and care programs.

Despite the lopsided competition, no one could discount Seltzer’s spirited effort. But when pitted against Kelce’s perfect beer chugging execution, it seemed the radio host never stood a chance. This challenge is sure to join Kelce’s ever-growing list of impressive feats, both on and off the football field. And for those who witnessed this extraordinary show, it’s one they won’t soon forget.

Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

