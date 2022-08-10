Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News salisbury tips and trends for thursdays 2022 sovereign stakes

Salisbury Tips and Trends For Thursday’s 2022 Sovereign Stakes

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
salisbury races

The Sovereign Stakes is the best race of the day from the UK horse racing action this Thursday as a decent field line up for this Salisbury racecourse Group Three. The Andrew Balding yard has done well in the contest over the years and are represented again in 2022. Let’s take a look at the runners and the key trends, plus we give you our Salisbury tips from the Sovereign Stakes.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

DID YOU KNOW? 17 of the last 19 Sovereign Stakes winners were aged 5 or younger

What Time Is The 2022 Sovereign Stakes?

The Group Three Sovereign Stakes is a Group Three race run over a mile at Salisbury racecourse.

🕙Time: 4:15pm (UK time)
📅Date: Thursday 11th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: Salisbury (1 mile)
💰 Winner: £39,697 (Group 3)
📺 TV: RTV

Trainer Andrew Balding Also Loves To Target The Sovereign Stakes

A yard that likes to have the Sovereign Stakes on their radar is Andrew Balding – they’ve mopped-up the first prize three times since 2003, with the most recent being Tullius in 2012.

andrew balding
Andrew Balding

They will be trying to improve that run with BERKSHIRE SHADOW @ SP with BetUK entered this year and a 3 year-old will get a handy 7lbs off the older horses and 12lbs off Chindit.

He ran a blinder in the 2022 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in April (5th) and backed that up by only being beaten 1 3/4 lengths (6th) in the Group One St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sovereign Stakes Trends and Stats

  • 17/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 17/19 – Had won over a mile (or further) before
  • 17/19 – Aged 5 or younger
  • 14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 13/19 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks
  • 13/19 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
  • 12/19 – Finished in the top three last time out
  • 11/19 – Had won at Listed or Group 3 class before
  • 10/19 – Had won at least 4 times before
  • 10/19 – Unplaced favourites
  • 7/19 – Raced at Ascot (4) or Goodwood (3) last time out
  • 6/19 – Won last time out
  • 6/19 – Winning favourites
  • 5/19 – Had raced at Salisbury before (3 won)
  • 3/19 – Trained by Andrew Balding
  • 2/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore
  • The average winning SP in the last 18 years is 5/1
  • Richard Hannon has won the race in 2001, 2002 & 2008
  • Andrew Balding has won the race in 2003, 2011 & 2012

Salisbury Tips | Our 2022 Sovereign Stakes Best Bet

Just the four runners head to post, but a tight little race and a case can certainly be made for them all.

The Roger Charlton team won this prize in 2014 and try again with Sinjaari, but with 17 of the last 19 winners aged 5 or younger, this 6 year-old has this age trend against him. The same applies to the 6  year-old Hollie Doyle-ridden Tempus.

Modern News is the highest-rated in the field (111) and will be popular for the Godolphin team and with William Buick riding. Trainer Charlie Appleby will be looking for his first success in this race too, but Godolphin are no strangers to taking the prize with wins in 2005 and 2006.

This 4 year-old ticks a lot of the stats, but the worry with Modern News is that he’s been a beaten favourite the last twice and those two defeats came at Listed level too.

So, that leaves us with the Andrew Balding-trained BERKSHIRE SHADOW @ SP with BetUK as our Salisbury tip for the 2022 Sovereign Stakes. The only 3 year-old in the race so gets a handy 7lbs off the older horses and that looks significant.

berkshire shadow
Berkshire Shadow

He’s admittedly been a bit of a hard horse win win with, but in his defence has been running in better races. He was 5th in the G1 2000 Guineas (beaten only 5l) at Newmarket back in April and backed that up with a 1 3/4 length defeat in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The Balding camp also took this race in 2012 (Tullius), while he’s rated only a pound off the top-rated – Modern News – but gets 7lbs off that Godolphin runner. Therefore, if the ratings are to be trusted then Berkshire Shadown has 6lbs in-hand here.

Note: Odds are subject to change

BetUK 60
BetUK 60

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Sovereign Stakes 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Sovereign Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
MODERN NEWS SP To Follow BetUK logo
BERKSHIRE SHADOW SP To Follow BetUK logo
SINJAARI SP To Follow BetUK logo
TEMPUS SP To Follow BetUK logo

All odds correct as of 13:52BST on Weds 10 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Recent Sovereign Stakes Winners

  • 2021 – MEGALLAN (7/4 fav)
  • 2020 – REGAL REALITY (7/1)
  • 2019 – KICK ON (9/2)
  • 2018 – PLUMATIC (3/1)
  • 2017 – BALLET CONCERTO (5/2)
  • 2016 – ZONDERLAND (4/1)
  • 2015 – KODI BEAR (11/4 fav)
  • 2014 – CAPTAIN CAT (11/2)
  • 2013 – AFSARE (9/4 fav)
  • 2012 – TULLIUS (11/4)

Watch Megallan Winning The 2021 Sovereign Stakes Again

Salisbury Race Times and Names | Thursday 11th August 2022

  • 1:55 – Byerley Stud British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (Bands C & D) (GBB) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 2:30 – Sorvio Insurance Brokers Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl5 (3yo+) 7f RTV
  • 3:05 – Mildren Construction Wateraid Fillies’ Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 6f RTV
  • 3:40 – M J Church Handicap Cl6 (3yo+ 0-60) 1m RTV
  • 4:15 – Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m RTV
  • 4:50 – British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m4f RTV
  • 5:26 – Kevin Hall & Pat Boakes Memorial Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m4f RTV

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs Apply., 18+ Offer available 9am on 25/07/22 to 23:59 on 31/07/22 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens