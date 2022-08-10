Salisbury Tips and Trends For Thursday’s 2022 Sovereign Stakes

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Sovereign Stakes is the best race of the day from the UK horse racing action this Thursday as a decent field line up for this Salisbury racecourse Group Three. The Andrew Balding yard has done well in the contest over the years and are represented again in 2022. Let’s take a look at the runners and the key trends, plus we give you our Salisbury tips from the Sovereign Stakes.



DID YOU KNOW? 17 of the last 19 Sovereign Stakes winners were aged 5 or younger

What Time Is The 2022 Sovereign Stakes?



The Group Three Sovereign Stakes is a Group Three race run over a mile at Salisbury racecourse.

🕙Time: 4:15pm (UK time)

📅Date: Thursday 11th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Salisbury (1 mile)

💰 Winner: £39,697 (Group 3)

📺 TV: RTV

Trainer Andrew Balding Also Loves To Target The Sovereign Stakes

A yard that likes to have the Sovereign Stakes on their radar is Andrew Balding – they’ve mopped-up the first prize three times since 2003, with the most recent being Tullius in 2012.

They will be trying to improve that run with BERKSHIRE SHADOW @ SP with BetUK entered this year and a 3 year-old will get a handy 7lbs off the older horses and 12lbs off Chindit.

He ran a blinder in the 2022 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in April (5th) and backed that up by only being beaten 1 3/4 lengths (6th) in the Group One St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sovereign Stakes Trends and Stats



17/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

17/19 – Had won over a mile (or further) before

17/19 – Aged 5 or younger

14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

13/19 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

13/19 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

12/19 – Finished in the top three last time out

11/19 – Had won at Listed or Group 3 class before

10/19 – Had won at least 4 times before

10/19 – Unplaced favourites

7/19 – Raced at Ascot (4) or Goodwood (3) last time out

6/19 – Won last time out

6/19 – Winning favourites

5/19 – Had raced at Salisbury before (3 won)

3/19 – Trained by Andrew Balding

2/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

The average winning SP in the last 18 years is 5/1

Richard Hannon has won the race in 2001, 2002 & 2008

Andrew Balding has won the race in 2003, 2011 & 2012

Salisbury Tips | Our 2022 Sovereign Stakes Best Bet



Just the four runners head to post, but a tight little race and a case can certainly be made for them all.

The Roger Charlton team won this prize in 2014 and try again with Sinjaari, but with 17 of the last 19 winners aged 5 or younger, this 6 year-old has this age trend against him. The same applies to the 6 year-old Hollie Doyle-ridden Tempus.

Modern News is the highest-rated in the field (111) and will be popular for the Godolphin team and with William Buick riding. Trainer Charlie Appleby will be looking for his first success in this race too, but Godolphin are no strangers to taking the prize with wins in 2005 and 2006.

This 4 year-old ticks a lot of the stats, but the worry with Modern News is that he’s been a beaten favourite the last twice and those two defeats came at Listed level too.

So, that leaves us with the Andrew Balding-trained BERKSHIRE SHADOW @ SP with BetUK as our Salisbury tip for the 2022 Sovereign Stakes. The only 3 year-old in the race so gets a handy 7lbs off the older horses and that looks significant.

He’s admittedly been a bit of a hard horse win win with, but in his defence has been running in better races. He was 5th in the G1 2000 Guineas (beaten only 5l) at Newmarket back in April and backed that up with a 1 3/4 length defeat in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The Balding camp also took this race in 2012 (Tullius), while he’s rated only a pound off the top-rated – Modern News – but gets 7lbs off that Godolphin runner. Therefore, if the ratings are to be trusted then Berkshire Shadown has 6lbs in-hand here.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Sovereign Stakes 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Sovereign Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker MODERN NEWS SP To Follow BERKSHIRE SHADOW SP To Follow SINJAARI SP To Follow TEMPUS SP To Follow

All odds correct as of 13:52BST on Weds 10 Aug and subject to change

Recent Sovereign Stakes Winners

2021 – MEGALLAN (7/4 fav)

2020 – REGAL REALITY (7/1)

2019 – KICK ON (9/2)

2018 – PLUMATIC (3/1)

2017 – BALLET CONCERTO (5/2)

2016 – ZONDERLAND (4/1)

2015 – KODI BEAR (11/4 fav)

2014 – CAPTAIN CAT (11/2)

2013 – AFSARE (9/4 fav)

2012 – TULLIUS (11/4)

Watch Megallan Winning The 2021 Sovereign Stakes Again

Megallan justifies favouritism after landing the Group 3 D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes in the hands of Robert Havlin for John and @thadygosden 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7eG7R1I9ZS — Salisbury Racecourse (@salisburyraces) August 12, 2021

Salisbury Race Times and Names | Thursday 11th August 2022

1:55 – Byerley Stud British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (Bands C & D) (GBB) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f RTV

2:30 – Sorvio Insurance Brokers Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl5 (3yo+) 7f RTV

3:05 – Mildren Construction Wateraid Fillies’ Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 6f RTV

3:40 – M J Church Handicap Cl6 (3yo+ 0-60) 1m RTV

4:15 – Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m RTV

4:50 – British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m4f RTV

5:26 – Kevin Hall & Pat Boakes Memorial Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m4f RTV

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have 'must-see' free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.