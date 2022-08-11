Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After yet another win for our NAP selection yesterday, we are back today with more daily racing tips on every race from Mainland UK and across the Irish Sea. Can we make it a hat-trick of wins today?

The meetings from Salisbury, Ffos Las and Beverley get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Lingfield, Tramore and Leopardstown get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.10pm at Ffos Las, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Tramore.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ffos Las and one from Lingfield, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Salisbury, Beverley, Yarmouth, Gowran Park, Ffos Las and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – ALPHA KING @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.10 Ffos Las

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Ffos Las Racecourse where we have selected Alpha King to win this Darren Briggs Gold Cup Apprentice Handicap over the 1m6f distance.

This 4-year-old gelding comes here in highly impressive form, with a win, a runner-up finish and three third place finishes in his last six racing starts. Alpha King won in Class 5 company last time out by six lengths at Yarmouth at the end of June, so this step up today to Class 4 company shouldn’t be beyond him.

Faces a two-pound rise to 9st 6lbs due to his impressive win last time out, but this mark certainly still looks achievable for Alpha King who aims to make it back-to-back wins for the first time for owner Charlie Pilgrim with jockey Connor Planas in the saddle.

NEXT BEST – DANZAN @ 9/1 with Bet UK – 5.10 Lingfield



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the opening race of the evening card at Lingfield, where we have sided with Danzan for trainer Tim Easterby and jockey David Allan to triumph in this Class 3 handicap over seven furlongs.

This 7-year-old gelding comes here in some fine form, improving in each of her last four races, which include a win, runner-up finish and third place finish. Danzan won last time out impressively at Thirsk in Class 3 company over the same trip as today’s challenge, and hasn’t been handed a weight penalty which can only be a good thing.

Other market rivals haven’t ran as well in as high a class, which is why here at SportsLens we have sided with Danzan for our Next Best selection on Thursday 11th August.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Salisbury, Beverley, Yarmouth, Gowran Park, Ffos Las and Kempton on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 41 races:

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Danzan (NB) @ 9/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Consensus De Vega @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Kiss N Cuddle @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.40 Cubana Habana @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Jewel Maker @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Purple Ribbon @ 13/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Good Soul @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

1.55 American In Paris @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.30 Topofthetrifle @ 66/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Silent Flame @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Atlantic Heart @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Tempus @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Dal Mallart @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.26 Whimsy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Alpha King (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Gumais @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.20 Saorla @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.55 Carpe Fortuna @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.30 Dora Penny @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Thegreyvtrain @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Typewritten @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Greenroad @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Leading Company @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Refuge @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.20 At The Double @ 1/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Majil @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Temper Trap @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Remind @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Blue News @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.20 Only @ 2/5 with Bet UK

6.50 Nectarine @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.20 Boundless Ocean @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.50 Point King @ 15/8 with Bet UK

8.20 Mulgrave @ 14/1 with Bet UK

Tramore Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Tom McGreevy @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Gateau De Miel @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Evergreen And Red @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Vischio @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Minella Youngy @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.00 He’s Leading Me On @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Raven Rule @ 7/1 with Bet UK

