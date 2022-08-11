Fancy A Frankie Dettori 500/1 Treble at Lingfield Tonight?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori is back in action tonight at Lingfield Park as the Surrey venue stages the second instalment of the Racing League – Live On ITV4. In this horse racing 'team event' Frankie is riding for the Wales and The West and has three mounts to look out for tonight



Frankie Dettori’s Lingfield Rides Today | ITV Horse Racing Tips On Thursday 11th Aug

6:40 – William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R11 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f ITV4

POSTMARK @ 7/1 with BetUK – First run for the Milton Bradley yard after coming from the Ralph Beckett team. Comes here in winning form too after a 1 length success at Ffos Las last month over a mile. Up 6lbs for that and also stepping up to 1m2f this time, but did it well that day to suggest he’s got a leading chance again, albeit in a competitive contest.

7:10 – William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R12 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 1m2f ITV4

FOX POWER @ 23/2 with BetUK – Likely to be the biggest-priced runner from Frankie’s three rides tonight, but not without a squeak if you can forgive his last run. Was a beaten jolly at Windsor over a mile that day but now switching the AW looks in his favour. He’s a better record on the sand surfaces (3-from-15) and has hit the top three in 40% of those 15 runs on the AW. Is also up to 1m2f here for the first time and has had 2 months to freshen up. Each-way chance.

8:10 – William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R14 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 2m ITV4

COUNTRY PYLE @ 9/2 with BetUK – From the Group One winning yard of William Muir and Chris Grassick. Another of Frankie’s rides tonight that was a beaten favourite last time out, but wasn’t disgraced that day (3rd). Prior to that had won well at Goodwood in June over 1m6f – staying on well, so this step up to 2m could eke out more improvement. First run on the AW, but no reason why it won’t suit. Open affair, but looks one of the main players.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Lingfield Race Names, Times and Schedule – Thursday 11th Aug 2022

