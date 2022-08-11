Countries
Home News fancy a frankie dettori 500 1 treble at lingfield tonight

Fancy A Frankie Dettori 500/1 Treble at Lingfield Tonight?

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Frankie Dettori Rides

Frankie Dettori is back in action tonight at Lingfield Park as the Surrey venue stages the second instalment of the Racing League – Live On ITV4. In this horse racing ‘team event’ Frankie is riding for the Wales and The West and has three mounts to look out for tonight – why not put his rides in a treble @ 500/1 too? (Just click the betslip below)

Plus, grab a £60 FREE BET with our friends at BetUK (bet £20, get £60) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Lingfield Park today.

Frankie Dettori’s Lingfield Rides Today | ITV Horse Racing Tips On Thursday 11th Aug

frankie new

500/1 Frankie Treble: Back Frankie’s three Lingfield rides today in a cracking 500/1 treble with BetUK (see the betslip below)

  • 6:40 – William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R11 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f ITV4

POSTMARK @ 7/1 with BetUK First run for the Milton Bradley yard after coming from the Ralph Beckett team. Comes here in winning form too after a 1 length success at Ffos Las last month over a mile. Up 6lbs for that and also stepping up to 1m2f this time, but did it well that day to suggest he’s got a leading chance again, albeit in a competitive contest.

  • 7:10 – William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R12 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 1m2f ITV4

FOX POWER @ 23/2 with BetUK Likely to be the biggest-priced runner from Frankie’s three rides tonight, but not without a squeak if you can forgive his last run. Was a beaten jolly at Windsor over a mile that day but now switching the AW looks in his favour. He’s a better record on the sand surfaces (3-from-15) and has hit the top three in 40% of those 15 runs on the AW. Is also up to 1m2f here for the first time and has had 2 months to freshen up. Each-way chance.

  • 8:10 – William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R14 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 2m ITV4

COUNTRY PYLE @ 9/2 with BetUK From the Group One winning yard of William Muir and Chris Grassick. Another of Frankie’s rides tonight that was a beaten favourite last time out, but wasn’t disgraced that day (3rd). Prior to that had won well at Goodwood in June over 1m6f – staying on well, so this step up to 2m could eke out more improvement. First run on the AW, but no reason why it won’t suit. Open affair, but looks one of the main players.

Back Frankie Dettori's Three Lingfield Rides In A 500/1 Treble With BetUK

Click the betslip below to back Frankie's Lingfield Park rides @ 500/1 with BetUK

Frankie Thurs Treble
Frankie Thurs Treble

Lingfield Race Names, Times and Schedule – Thursday 11th Aug 2022

lingfield park
Lingfield Park
  • 5.10 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League R8 (Handicap) (For horses reg’ to Racing League) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV4
  • 5:40 – William Hill Build Your Odds Racing League R9 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 7f ITV4
  • 6:10 – William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R10 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl4 (2yo 0-85) 7f ITV
  • 6:40 – William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R11 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f ITV4
  • 7:10 – William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R12 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 1m2f ITV4
  • 7:40 – William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R13 (Handicap) (For horses reg’ to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f ITV4
  • 8:10 – William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R14 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 2m ITV4

