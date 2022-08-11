Fancy A Frankie Dettori 500/1 Treble at Lingfield Tonight?

Frankie Dettori is back in action tonight at Lingfield Park as the Surrey venue stages the second instalment of the Racing League – Live On ITV4. In this horse racing ‘team event’ Frankie is riding for the Wales and The West and has three mounts to look out for tonight – why not put his rides in a treble @ 500/1 too? (Just click the betslip below)
Plus, grab a £60 FREE BET with our friends at BetUK (bet £20, get £60) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Lingfield Park today.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
RELATED: Lingfield Horse Racing Tips | ITV Racing League Best Bets Today
Frankie Dettori’s Lingfield Rides Today | ITV Horse Racing Tips On Thursday 11th Aug
500/1 Frankie Treble: Back Frankie’s three Lingfield rides today in a cracking 500/1 treble with BetUK (see the betslip below)
-
6:40 – William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R11 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f ITV4
POSTMARK @ 7/1 with BetUK – First run for the Milton Bradley yard after coming from the Ralph Beckett team. Comes here in winning form too after a 1 length success at Ffos Las last month over a mile. Up 6lbs for that and also stepping up to 1m2f this time, but did it well that day to suggest he’s got a leading chance again, albeit in a competitive contest.
-
7:10 – William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R12 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 1m2f ITV4
FOX POWER @ 23/2 with BetUK – Likely to be the biggest-priced runner from Frankie’s three rides tonight, but not without a squeak if you can forgive his last run. Was a beaten jolly at Windsor over a mile that day but now switching the AW looks in his favour. He’s a better record on the sand surfaces (3-from-15) and has hit the top three in 40% of those 15 runs on the AW. Is also up to 1m2f here for the first time and has had 2 months to freshen up. Each-way chance.
-
8:10 – William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R14 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 2m ITV4
COUNTRY PYLE @ 9/2 with BetUK – From the Group One winning yard of William Muir and Chris Grassick. Another of Frankie’s rides tonight that was a beaten favourite last time out, but wasn’t disgraced that day (3rd). Prior to that had won well at Goodwood in June over 1m6f – staying on well, so this step up to 2m could eke out more improvement. First run on the AW, but no reason why it won’t suit. Open affair, but looks one of the main players.
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Spread-Ex Anlysis
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Lingfield Racing League Tips Today
Salisbury Tips and Trends For Sovereign Stakes
Note: Odds are subject to change
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
RELATED: Racing League 2022 | What Is It, Fixture Dates and The Teams
Back Frankie Dettori’s Three Lingfield Rides In A 500/1 Treble With BetUK (New Customers Also Get A £60 FREE BET)
Click the betslip below to back Frankie’s Lingfield Park rides @ 500/1 with BetUK
Lingfield Race Names, Times and Schedule – Thursday 11th Aug 2022
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from the horse racing t Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.