We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts on Thursday, 11 August, is Boundless Ocean. He is down in distance for Group 3 Desmond Stakes over a mile at Leopardstown this evening (7:20). Jim Bolger’s charge looks well worth a wager at tasty 2/1 odds today.

209 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Purchased by Sheik Abdululelah Abdulaziz A Almousa since his last horse racing start and win, Boundless Ocean tops official ratings here off a mark of 110. After course victories over nine and 10 furlongs this season, dropping back to a mile shouldn’t hold any fears. This three-year-old Teofilo colt is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Boundless Ocean win?

Bolger has saddled the winner of the Desmond Stakes on six previous occasions. Half of those have been three-year-olds and stable jockey Kevin Manning has partnered the yard’s three most recent successes in this contest. In Boundless Ocean, they have a Group 3 winner often well-fancied on the best UK betting sites with course form figures of 121 this season.

Victory in a 1m 2f maiden here on his second outing of the campaign saw the second, third and fourth all score since. After finishing down the field in the 2000 Guineas, Boundless Ocean was a fine third in the Gallinule Stakes before shaping like a non-stayer in a couple of tries over 1m 4f. Dropping down in trip for the Meld Stakes saw him resume winning ways with his latest race result here last month.

Today’s horse racing NAP has fine course record this term

When ridden to lead by Manning approaching the final furlong, Boundless Ocean kept on strongly. With that success over nine furlongs under his belt, he should be a thorough stayer at a mile outside of Classic company. This isn’t much of a race and leading horse racing betting sites clearly agree with that assessment. The weights and terms favour Boundless Ocean, though.

With Bolger bringing a 20 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight into today, his runner just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 11 August. A £10 punt on Boundless Ocean with 888Sport returns £30 if he can follow-up on his course victory here. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details below…

532 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More information now about that new customer betting offer with 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to all SportsLens readers that don’t have an account already with this online bookie.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill and Paysafecard as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets that. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Follow these six steps and claim the offer right now:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

644 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: