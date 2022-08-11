Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Thurs 11th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Thursday 11th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Salisbury, Yarmouth, Beverley, Ffos Las and Lingfield.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

AT THE DOUBLE @ 4/9 with BetUK – 3.20 Beverley



Second last time out at Nottingham but the form of that race has been franked again with the winner going in since. Prior to that was an easy winner at Salisbury and the Prescott camp, who do well with these unexposed young stayers, look to have found a good chance for him to get back to winning ways.

DORA PENNY @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.30 Ffos Las



Course winner that is flying high at the moment – winning her last two. Up another 6lbs from her recent win at Leicester but looked to have a bit up her sleeve that day. David Probert, who rode last time, remains in the plate.

BERKSHIRE SHADOW @ 29/10 with BetUK – 4.15 Salisbury



Just the four runners in the Sovereign Stakes but cases can be made for them all. But being a 3 year-old the Andrew Balding-trained Berkshire Shadow gets a handy 7lbs off the others and that can be the difference. Not an easy horse to win with, but has run well in Group One races this season so so with the allowance and if running to that level looks the one to be on.

SEA ON TIME @ Evs with BetUK – 4.45 Salisbury



Another trappy-looking race with just three runners. But this William Haggas runner stayed on well last time at Doncaster over this trip to win and despite only getting up by a head that day has only had three career runs and looks the sort to have more improvement in her legs.

