Lingfield Horse Racing Tips | ITV Racing League Best Bets Today

See our Lingfield horse racing tips as The Racing League continues with their second fixture in the series at Lingfield this Thursday. Horse racing fans will be able to look forward to another competitive night of ‘team horse racing’ action, plus the ITV4 cameras are also heading to the Surrey track to take in the seven-race card. The racing gets going at 5:10pm and runs through till 8:10pm. We give you our quick-fire Lingfield Racing League tips this Thursday.



The Racing League Explained In Numbers



📅Date: Every Thursday Between 4th Aug – 15th Sept

🏇Racecourses: Lingfield, Doncaster, Windsor, Southwell, Newcastle

💰 Prize Money: £2m+ On Offer Over The 6 Fixtures

📺 TV: Racing ITV4/Sky Sports Racing

🏇 Numer Of Races: 42

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips | Racing League Best Bets, Thurs 11th Aug 22

5:10 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League R8 (Handicap) (For horses reg’ to Racing League) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV4

The Kevin Philippart De Foy yard have a cracking 35% strike-rate with their 4+ year-olds at Lingfield, so their STREET KID @ SP with BetUK here is interesting. A winner of two of his last three, including last time out at Wolverhampton. Only a pound higher this time and a top draw in 1.

5:40 – William Hill Build Your Odds Racing League R9 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 7f ITV4

CONSENSUS DE VEGA @ SP with BetUK draws the eye here for the Roger Varian yard. Won last time at the track by a neck, but is into a handicap here for the first time and looks on a fair opening mark. The Varian camp also boast a useful 29% record with their 3 year-olds at the track.

6:10 – William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R10 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl4 (2yo 0-85) 7f ITV4

Kiss N Cuddle and Immortal Beauty will be popular here, but a chance is take on the James Tate entry – KINGDOM OF DREAMS (e/w) @ SP with BetUK – with the yard having a 25% strike-rate with their juveniles at Lingfield. A beaten jolly last time out at Yarmouth, but took a keen hold that day so this first run on an AW surface looks well worth a crack.

6:40 – William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R11 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f ITV4

This could be another for the Roger Varian yard with their 3 year-old ZENGA @ SP with BetUK. This filly was a tidy winner at Wolverhampton last time out (4 3/4 lengths) and with that only her third career run should be able to build on that. As mentioned in a previous race, the stable also have a useful 29% record with their 3 year-olds at this venue.

7:10 – William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R12 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 1m2f ITV4

A very open affair so a chance is taken on one of the bigger-prices runners – RED OCTOBER (e/w) @ SP with BetUK. Yes, this Hugo Palmer runner has not seen a track since last Sept, but is a proven course winner and stays further than this 1m2f trip (1m4f winner). Jockey Ben Curtis is a plus too and with this being a nice prize a chance is taken on his fitness with the Palmer camp having a 24% record with their 3+ year-olds here.

7:40 – William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R13 (Handicap) (For horses reg’ to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f ITV4

Many promising sorts here, but it was hard to not be impressed with the way NEANDRA @ SP with BetUK. won at this track last time (6 lengths). This Andrew Balding runner is up 8lbs for that so she’ll need more but has only had four career outings which suggests more room for improvement.

8:10 – William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R14 (Handicap) (For horses registered to Racing League) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 2m ITV4

Frankie Dettori is a plus for the William Muir runner – COUNTRY PYLE (e/w) @ SP with BetUK. The yard have a useful 23% record with their older horses at the track and havig stayed on well over 1m6f to win at Goodwood to think this step up to 2m is worth a go.

