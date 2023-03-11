Russell Westbrook has bounced around the league over the last few seasons, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting up some of the more impressive box scores that we have seen from a point guard in recent memory.

It began with his triple-double averages in Oklahoma City, and continued in Houston and Washington. And while Westbrook is certainly not the player today that he was back then, his statistics are still impressive, namely in the assists’ category.

Russell Westbrook 3 Assists Away From Passing Isiah Thomas On All-Time List

He is no longer averaging 11 per game as he once did, but so far in 2022-23, Westbrook is averaging over 7.5 assists a contest, which actually puts him in the top-10 in the league. He has been so consistent in this category over the course of his career that he has moved into the top-10 on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard, and is in range of the number 9 spot.

Westbrook currently has 9,059 assists in his career, which is just three less than Isiah Thomas, who currently is ranked number 9. His Clippers are set to take on the Knicks on Saturday afternoon, and Westbrook could achieve the feat in the first quarter if he really wanted to.

It has been a tough go for Westbrook’s NBA career lately. He is hoping to help the Clippers achieve their goals after he fell out of favor with the Lakers, and needs to make good on this stop. His reputation around the league has taken a hit, and his options as far as teams that could be interested might be dwindling.

Westbrook’s Next Team Odds Play Shanghai Sharks +200 New York Knicks +300

The sports books have taken notice of this, and actually have the Shanghai Sharks as the +200 for the next team that Westbrook will play for. The Knicks are +300.

It will take Westbrook a while to climb any higher on the list. Oscar Robertson sits in 8th place, and will be 825 assists ahead when Westbrook passes Thomas. At a six assist per game average, which might be generous given his career path, it would take Westbrook 137 games to reach 8th place.

At this point, can we even be sure that Russell Westbrook is going to play in 137 more games in the NBA?

NBA Betting Guides You May Like