Rumor: Saudi Giants Al-Hilal Eager To Sign Chelsea Star Next Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, could reportedly join Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Hilal next summer.

Lukaku Nearing Chelsea Exit, Al-Hilal Prepared To Pay €30 Million Salary

Chelsea spent a massive €113 million ($122.3 million) to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan in August 2021. Unfortunately, the move did not pan out the way everyone expected, with the Belgian returning to Inter on loan just after one disappointing season at Stamford Bridge. Following a mediocre season, he returned to west London only to join Roma on another loan spell.

Lukaku was expected to join permanently ahead of the 2024-25 city, but Jose Mourinho’s departure has reportedly complicated the transfer. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Lukaku will bid Serie A goodbye after the end of the 2023-24 campaign, and the Saudi Pro League could be his next destination.

As per the aforementioned report, SPL leaders Al-Hilal have been impressed with Lukaku’s performance for Roma and want to get him on their books for the 2024-25 season. Al-Hilal are reportedly offering him a two-year deal, worth a whopping €30 million ($32.5 million) per year, which is over three times his Chelsea deal.

Of course, the Saudi Arabian outfit cannot complete the deal without Chelsea’s consent. According to Calciomercato, the Pensioners have put a sizable €43 million ($46.5 million) price tag on Lukaku. They are unwilling to accept a lower bid, as it will result in losses for them.

Lukaku Thinks SPL Could Become The Best League In The World

Much to Chelsea’s frustration, Lukaku rejected a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, causing a lot of anxiety before his last-minute switch to Roma. Over the last few months, his stance has seemingly softened, with him now backing SPL to become one of the best leagues in the world in just two years.

Speaking to Riyadiya TV, Belgium’s all-time leading scorer said (via The Daily Mail):

In the next two years I see Saudi Pro League becoming one of the best in the world, if not the best. The clubs make a lot of efforts to bring the big players here. As a result, the teams and the footballing qualities are improving significantly.

They are improving a lot. It could be the best competition in the world.”

Lukaku has been in fine form for Roma this season. He has featured in 26 games for the club across competitions, scoring 15 times.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
