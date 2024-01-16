Soccer

AS Roma Sack Jose Mourinho: A Look At The Former Chelsea Boss’ Run In Rome

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jose Mourinho Has Been Sacked By Roma
Jose Mourinho Has Been Sacked By Roma

Serie A side AS Roma have parted ways with legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho, putting an end to their two-and-a-half-year relationship on the back of a string of poor results. Club legend Daniele De Rossi is expected to replace Mourinho at the helm.

Via an official statement, Roma thanked the former Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid manager for his “passion and efforts” and wished him and all the members of his staff good luck. The press release read (via Sky Sports):

We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavors.

What Led To Jose Mourinho’s Dismissal At Roma?

Roma failed to live up to expectations under Mourinho this season, leading to the Special One’s dismissal. The Giallorossi have played 20 Serie A matches this season, winning eight, drawing five, and losing seven. They have scored just 32 times and conceded 24. With only 29 points on the board, Roma are in ninth place in Italian top-flight standings — a whopping 22 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Roma’s recent form has also been markedly below expectations. In their last six Serie A outings, they won just once, drawn twice, and lost thrice. To top it off, Roma also crashed out of the Coppa Italia quarter-final after losing 1-0 to crosstown rivals Lazio. In Mourinho’s final match in charge (January 14), Roma fell to a lackluster 3-1 defeat to AC Milan.

What Were The Highlights Of Mourinho’s Spell At Roma?

Mourinho’s ending was abrupt, but his two-and-a-half-year spell was certainly remarkable. The manager took charge of Roma at the start of the 2021-22 season, guiding them to the UEFA Europa Conference League in his debut season. Roma, however, failed to impress in Serie A, finishing in sixth place — a massive 23 points behind winners AC Milan.

The following season, Mourinho guided Roma to the UEFA Europa League final. Unfortunately, Sevilla bested them in the finals, coming out on top on penalties. In Serie A, Roma, once again finished in sixth place.

Mourinho’s men crashed out of the Coppa Italia quarter-finals in all three seasons under Mourinho.

Overall, Mourinho managed Roma in 138 games in all competitions. He took them to 68 wins, 30 draws, and 40 defeats, amassing a total of 234 points (PPG: 1.70).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Jose Mourinho Has Been Sacked By Roma
Soccer

LATEST AS Roma Sack Jose Mourinho: A Look At The Former Chelsea Boss’ Run In Rome

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Ronald Araujo & Michael Olise Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo and Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise over the last few weeks. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has said…

Manchester United And Chelsea Managers
Soccer
Report: Manchester United & Chelsea Table Offers For £100 Million Premier League Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly tabled loan offers for Brighton & Hove Albion center-forward Evan Ferguson. Manchester United & Chelsea Cannot Afford Ferguson In January Manchester…

Alvaro Morata Real Madrid
Soccer
10 Clubs With The Most Profitable Academies In The World: Real Madrid Are In 4th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024
Lionel Messi Has Won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023
Soccer
Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, Beats Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland Once Again
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer Rumor: Blues Could Target UEFA Champions League-Winning Strikers To Solve Goalscoring Woes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Manchester United Target Karim Benzema Is One Of The Highest-Paid Athletes In The World
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Karim Benzema’s Saudi Future Amid Manchester United Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top