Serie A side AS Roma have parted ways with legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho, putting an end to their two-and-a-half-year relationship on the back of a string of poor results. Club legend Daniele De Rossi is expected to replace Mourinho at the helm.

Via an official statement, Roma thanked the former Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid manager for his “passion and efforts” and wished him and all the members of his staff good luck. The press release read (via Sky Sports):

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavors.”

What Led To Jose Mourinho’s Dismissal At Roma?

Roma failed to live up to expectations under Mourinho this season, leading to the Special One’s dismissal. The Giallorossi have played 20 Serie A matches this season, winning eight, drawing five, and losing seven. They have scored just 32 times and conceded 24. With only 29 points on the board, Roma are in ninth place in Italian top-flight standings — a whopping 22 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Roma’s recent form has also been markedly below expectations. In their last six Serie A outings, they won just once, drawn twice, and lost thrice. To top it off, Roma also crashed out of the Coppa Italia quarter-final after losing 1-0 to crosstown rivals Lazio. In Mourinho’s final match in charge (January 14), Roma fell to a lackluster 3-1 defeat to AC Milan.

What Were The Highlights Of Mourinho’s Spell At Roma?

Mourinho’s ending was abrupt, but his two-and-a-half-year spell was certainly remarkable. The manager took charge of Roma at the start of the 2021-22 season, guiding them to the UEFA Europa Conference League in his debut season. Roma, however, failed to impress in Serie A, finishing in sixth place — a massive 23 points behind winners AC Milan.

The following season, Mourinho guided Roma to the UEFA Europa League final. Unfortunately, Sevilla bested them in the finals, coming out on top on penalties. In Serie A, Roma, once again finished in sixth place.

Mourinho’s men crashed out of the Coppa Italia quarter-finals in all three seasons under Mourinho.

Overall, Mourinho managed Roma in 138 games in all competitions. He took them to 68 wins, 30 draws, and 40 defeats, amassing a total of 234 points (PPG: 1.70).