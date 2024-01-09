Manchester United icon Roy Keane has criticized Rasmus Hojlund’s performance in the FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic, advising the striker to stop messing around and start racking up the goals. Keane also disagreed with Portugal boss Roberto Martinez’s assessment of the Denmark international, saying he was letting him off too easy.

Hojlund Had A Game To Forget In Manchester United’s Win Over Wigan

Manchester United picked up a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Monday night (January 8). Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes scored on either side of half-time to propel the Red Devils to the Fourth Round of the oldest cup competition in England.

Hojlund, who operated as the No. 9 on Monday, showcased his ability on the ball, creating three chances and a big chance. His finishing, however, let him down, with him missing two big chances at the DW Stadium. He first missed a header from close range in the first half before firing wide from five yards out.

Keane Tears Into Hojlund For Not Scoring Regularly For United

On ITV, Martinez and Keane engaged in a post-game discussion about the Red Devils’ performance. The Portugal manager admitted Hojlund’s finishing was below par but thought other aspects of his game were impressive.

Martinez said (via GOAL):

“He’s such a committed player and gives you so much. I think it’s unfair now just to judge him on goals but of course, he’s a No. 9 for Manchester United, he has a big price tag. You have to score goals. But he is not doing anything wrong on those chances. In a moment of confidence, the ball hits you and goes into the back of the net.”

Keane, meanwhile had a sterner view, saying Hojlund should get serious and start taking his chances.

“You’re too kind, you’re too kind [referring to Martinez and Ian Wright], I’d be fuming with him. Tonight, they [Man United] brought their habits from the Premier League in terms of missing chances, and not being clinical. I want to see that side of United tonight. With the striker, he’s missing his chances, so we can say unlucky, oh dear. Create opportunities, put them in the back of the net, stop messing about!”

The 20-year-old, who has been at Old Trafford since joining for a €73.9 million ($80.9 million) fee from Atalanta in August, has played 24 games for the club in all competitions, scoring just six times.