Red Devils Legend Rio Ferdinand Makes Hopeful Prediction For Manchester United vs Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has backed his old club to hold bitter foes Liverpool to a draw in their upcoming Premier League encounter.

There Is A Gulf In Quality Between Manchester United & Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool are the two most successful teams in English soccer. They have presented fans with numerous tight encounters over the years, making the fixture an all-time classic. Lately, however, the contest has become lop-sided. United did record an impressive 4-3 win over the Merseysiders in the 2023-24 FA Cup quarter-finals, but it was not Jurgen Klopp’s side’s best day at the office.

The Red Devils are currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League rankings with 48 points on the board after 29 rounds of fixtures. Liverpool, meanwhile, have settled at the summit, having amassed 68 points from 30 games. Klopp’s side are also alive in the UEFA Europa League and have already won the Carabao Cup.

Considering their Premier League positioning and performances this season, it is not difficult to rule in Liverpool’s favor for their Premier League meeting at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 7). Ferdinand, however, is hoping for a resilient performance from the Manucians and is backing them to hold the league leaders to a 1-1 draw.

Rio Ferdinand Backs United To Cost Liverpool In Premier League Race

Predicting the outcome of the Premier League Matchday 31 clash, the former England center-back said on Stick to Football podcast (via TheBootRoom):

The problem with United, you don’t know what (United side) is going to turn up. Even the other day, when they beat Liverpool, Liverpool lost that game more than Man United won that.

I think Liverpool have got a bit between their teeth and there’s a consistency with the way they’re playing that makes them favorites, I think, even at Old Trafford. But, I’m going to go for a draw. I’m going to go for a 1-1.

Liverpool cannot afford to drop points if they wish to finish ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League race. The Anfield outfit have a slender two-point lead over the Gunners at the top of the table, while City are a point behind Mikel Arteta’s team in third. With only eight games to go, even the smallest of slip-ups could prove catastrophic in this season’s fascinating title race.

