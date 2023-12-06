Soccer

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Investment To Be Confirmed Next Week

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe

INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in Manchester United will be confirmed next week, ESPN has reported. Ratcliffe is reportedly the second-richest man in Britain, with his net worth hovering around £29.6 billion ($37.29 billion).

In November 2022, Manchester United owners, the Glazers family, announced they were open to accepting outside investment, hinting they might sell the club to the highest bidder. Multiple bidders arrived at the scene, with Ratcliffe and Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim emerging as the outright frontrunners.

Ultimately, the Glazers picked Ratcliffe, as he did not want 100% ownership of the club right away like his Qatari rival. The British billionaire will reportedly acquire 25% of the club for a whopping £1.25 billion ($1.57 billion) fee, making it the biggest investment of its kind.

Ratcliffe To Take Control Of Manchester United’s Soccer Operations

Over the last few months, fans have been waiting for the deal’s confirmation with bated breath. And according to ESPN, it will finally come next week. As per the outlet, the involved parties could sign over the dotted line as early as Monday (December 11).

Once the deal goes through, Glazer siblings Bryan, Edward, Kevin, and Darcie will greatly reduce their stakes. Co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer, however, will continue to be involved and United will still be majorly owned by the Glazers family.

While most fans wanted Glazers out of the club entirely, they would still be happy to settle for what they are getting with Ratcliffe. As per sources, Ratcliffe will take charge of soccer operations at Old Trafford, which means almost all his efforts will go toward improving Erik ten Hag’s side.

Ratcliffe Has Already Taken Steps To Improve United’s Soccer Team

Ratcliffe wants to make the club worthy of challenging for the Premier League title, something they have failed to do in recent years.

In an earlier report, ESPN claimed that he had already begun his work at Old Trafford. The Brit’s team has taken a look at United’s recent recruitments, as it will help them avoid signing players in the future that do not add great value to the club.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, who have fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, could be the first ones to leave in the Ratcliffe era. It will be interesting to see if Ratcliffe’s team decides to add a few fresh faces to the team in the January transfer window.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer

LATEST Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Investment To Be Confirmed Next Week

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  56min
Arsenal Vs Luton Town
Soccer
Thriller At Luton Town, Arsenal Escape With Slender Win To Extend Premier League Lead
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal traveled to Kenilworth Road for their Premier League Matchday 15 clash on Tuesday night (December 5). On paper, it looked like a straightforward affair for the Premier…

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic
Soccer
“We collected around £75,000 in fines” – Nemanja Matic Says Manchester United Outcast Jadon Sancho Was ‘Always’ Late To Training
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 5 2023

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has said Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba, and a couple of other players were always late to training sessions. Former Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho joined…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
“Encouragement? No” – Mikel Arteta Says Manchester City’s Wobbles Do Not Serve As Extra Motivation For Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 5 2023
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals Before Turning 21
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 5 2023
Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Looking Dejected
Soccer
Report: Newcastle United Contemplating Making A Move For Manchester United Legend
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 4 2023
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham
Soccer
Jude Bellingham Says He Has “Disappointed” Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti In One Aspect
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 4 2023
Arrow to top