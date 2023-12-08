Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on Chelsea skipper Reece James as a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal. The club, however, will not make any attempts to sign him at the moment and are only monitoring him for a potential move in the future.

Chelsea Captain Reece James Is On Real Madrid’s Radar

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Chelsea captain James but have not yet tabled an official bid. And according to Spanish journalist Manu Amor, they are not likely to do so any time soon. While Los Blancos admire the player, they are reportedly not prepared to pay the premium Chelsea could ask for him. Additionally, since Carvajal has been in excellent form so far in 2023-24, Madrid do not think it is necessary to sign another right-back.

Los Blancos also have a couple of backups for Carvajal in Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez. Although neither has been in excellent form this season, Madrid are not eager to upgrade at the moment. So, for the time being, they are happy to keep an eye on James, with the intention of pouncing if an opportunity arises in the future.

James has been at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea’s youth team in 2006. He has played 155 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 21 assists. He signed a contract extension in September 2022 that will keep him in west London until June 2028.

Los Blancos Have A Busy Summer Ahead

One of the most financially sorted clubs on the planet, Real Madrid might have the funds to sign James next summer itself. But there are a few other players higher up on their priority list. According to Madrid Universal, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sign a marquee player in the summer of 2024 and has set his sights on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

While Mbappe will become a free agent in July, Haaland would still very much be a Manchester City player. This means the Whites would have to table an astronomical offer to have a shot at landing the Norwegian. Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and Lille center-back Leny Yoro have also been linked with the 14-time European champions.