Premier League aspirants Arsenal are reportedly contemplating signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window. The Gunners’ local rivals Chelsea are also believed to be interested in the Serie A sharpshooter.

Arsenal Are Eager To Sign A Striker In January

According to a report from Italian outlet TuttoJuve (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack in the January transfer window in order to stay alive in the Premier League title race. Both Gabriel Jesus and Edward Nketiah have underperformed this season, pitching in with only eight goals in the English top flight. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s chief title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have had no issues finding the back of the net.

A prolific striker has become the need of the hour for the north London outfit and they have identified Napoli’s frontman Osimhen as a person of interest. The Nigerian attacker, who scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A games to propel the Partenopei to the league title last season, is widely hailed as one of the best strikers in the world. Many European heavyweights, including Arsenal’s domestic rivals Chelsea, have been keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old.

Osimhen Could Become The Most Expensive Transfer In Arsenal’s History

Osimhen recently signed a contract extension with Napoli, agreeing to stay at the club until June 30, 2026. This gives Napoli complete control of the striker’s fate, as they can now afford to stall his sale long enough to receive a jaw-dropping offer.

According to the Independent, Osimhen’s new contract with Napoli contains a hefty £120 million ($151.61 million) release clause. Given how much interest Osimhen has generated across Europe, it is unlikely that the Serie A holders would settle for anything less.

So, if Arsenal are serious about pulling off the deal in the coming weeks, they could very well have to break their transfer record of £100 million ($126.34 million). Mikel Arteta’s side set the record when they signed defensive midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer of 2023.

Osimhen, however, is not the only name on Arsenal’s watchlist. As per TuttoJuve, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic are also on it.