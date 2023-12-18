Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea are interested in FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji, adding the club have already made contact with the 18-year-old’s agent.

Bardghji Has Been A Revelation For Copenhagen This Season

Bardghji who can competently serve as an attacking midfielder, right winger, or center-forward, has dazzled onlookers with his stunning performances this season. He is an excellent dribbler, knows how to knock the ball around, and is capable of finding the back of the net quite frequently as well.

Since the start of the season, he has played 30 matches for FC Copenhagen in all competitions, scoring 11 times. His most famous strike came in a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League, which allowed his team to reach the Round of 16 for the second time in their history.

Chelsea Make Contact With Bardghji’s New Agent

Owing to his splendid performances for the Danish outfit, Bardghji has reportedly become a target for many top clubs in Europe, including Chelsea. According to Romano, the Blues have made contact with the player’s new agent Christian Emile, possibly to take the temperature of the room. However, there is nothing concrete yet between the player and the club.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“I mentioned Chelsea two weeks ago, but there are really many clubs getting in touch with the new agent of Roony Bardghji. There are no substantial updates yet, just normal contacts. I see him leaving in 2024, also because his current deal expires in 2025 so Copenhagen can’t risk anything.

“He’s a very exciting talent, I really rate him and look forward to seeing what he can achieve next in the game.”

The Blues have invested heavily in young players under Todd Boehly’s ownership, so their interest hardly comes as a surprise. But since they already have quite a few wide players in their camp and are lacking out-and-out goalscorers, they might look to sign a traditional center-forward in the January transfer window.

Bardghji, who has also represented Copenhagen’s U19 and Reserve teams, has played 71 games for the senior team in all competitions. He has scored 15 times and provided an assist.