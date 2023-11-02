Manchester United are going through a crisis. The Red Devils are in eighth place in the Premier League rankings after 10 games, are toiling in third position in their UEFA Champions League group after 3 rounds, and have now been eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United.

To make matters worse, it does not seem like a rough patch that coach Erik ten Hag would eventually drive over. It seems like a catatonic state the Mancunians cannot escape from.

Pressure Building On Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Although reports suggest that Manchester United owners still have faith in Ten Hag, it would be naive to assume that the Dutchman’s job is as secure as it was at the start of the season. During Sunday’s (October 29) 3-0 defeat to crosstown rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, United fans booed Ten Hag’s managerial calls, clearly indicating their unhappiness.

Things looked even more tense on Wednesday night, as United succumbed to another 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, this time to Newcastle United. It is to be noted that Ten Hag’s side dispatched the same team 2-0 in the 2022-23 EFL Cup final, giving fans hope that the club’s fortunes could finally start to turn.

Less than three months into the new campaign, the said hopes have evaporated without a trace, with a section of the crown already demanding Ten Hag’s resignation.

Man United Would Have To Pay Record Amount To Dismiss Ten Hag

A new manager could theoretically help United turn things around, but the club are unlikely to make that call without exhausting all other options.

According to The Mirror, the 20-time English champions would have to pay a club-record £15 million ($18.25 million) fee if they dismiss the former Ajax manager. Ten Hag signed a three-year deal when he joined the club in July 2022 and is currently taking home a cool £9 million ($10.95 million) per year.

To terminate his contract, United have to pay his guaranteed salary for the remainder of his tenure in addition to giving his backroom staff a handout. If Manchester United make the bold call of dismissing Ten Hag, it would cost them as much as Jose Mourinho’s sacking cost in 2018.

They also paid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, David Moyes, and Louis van Gaal millions in severance while removing them from the hot seat. Moyes and Solksjaer cost the club £7 million ($8.52 million) and £7.5 million ($9.12 million) respectively, while Van Gaal set them back a whopping £8.4 million ($10.22 million).

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, United have reportedly spent a total of £38 million ($46.23 million) on sacking their coaches.