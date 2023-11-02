Soccer

Report: Manchester United Will Have To Pay £15 Million To Sack Under-Fire Coach Erik Ten Hag

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United are going through a crisis. The Red Devils are in eighth place in the Premier League rankings after 10 games, are toiling in third position in their UEFA Champions League group after 3 rounds, and have now been eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United.

To make matters worse, it does not seem like a rough patch that coach Erik ten Hag would eventually drive over. It seems like a catatonic state the Mancunians cannot escape from.

Pressure Building On Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Although reports suggest that Manchester United owners still have faith in Ten Hag, it would be naive to assume that the Dutchman’s job is as secure as it was at the start of the season. During Sunday’s (October 29) 3-0 defeat to crosstown rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, United fans booed Ten Hag’s managerial calls, clearly indicating their unhappiness.

Things looked even more tense on Wednesday night, as United succumbed to another 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, this time to Newcastle United. It is to be noted that Ten Hag’s side dispatched the same team 2-0 in the 2022-23 EFL Cup final, giving fans hope that the club’s fortunes could finally start to turn.

Less than three months into the new campaign, the said hopes have evaporated without a trace, with a section of the crown already demanding Ten Hag’s resignation.

Man United Would Have To Pay Record Amount To Dismiss Ten Hag

A new manager could theoretically help United turn things around, but the club are unlikely to make that call without exhausting all other options.

According to The Mirror, the 20-time English champions would have to pay a club-record £15 million ($18.25 million) fee if they dismiss the former Ajax manager. Ten Hag signed a three-year deal when he joined the club in July 2022 and is currently taking home a cool £9 million ($10.95 million) per year.

To terminate his contract, United have to pay his guaranteed salary for the remainder of his tenure in addition to giving his backroom staff a handout. If Manchester United make the bold call of dismissing Ten Hag, it would cost them as much as Jose Mourinho’s sacking cost in 2018.

They also paid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, David Moyes, and Louis van Gaal millions in severance while removing them from the hot seat. Moyes and Solksjaer cost the club £7 million ($8.52 million) and £7.5 million ($9.12 million) respectively, while Van Gaal set them back a whopping £8.4 million ($10.22 million).

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, United have reportedly spent a total of £38 million ($46.23 million) on sacking their coaches.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United Will Have To Pay £15 Million To Sack Under-Fire Coach Erik Ten Hag

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Arsenal Lost To West Ham United
Soccer
Carabao Cup: Arsenal Produce Worst Performance Of The Season In Embarrassing West Ham United Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

English Premier League aspirants Arsenal traveled to London Stadium for their Carabao Cup Round-Of-16 clash with local rivals West Ham United on Wednesday night (November 1). Beating the Hammers, especially…

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
5 Shortest Managerial Stints At Manchester United In The Last 100 Years
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Manchester United have not been able to find steady ground since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in May 2013. Following Ferguson’s 27-year stay at Old Trafford, United have gone through seven…

Sergio Ramos Red Card
Soccer
10 Players With Most Red Cards In The 21st Century: Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault
Soccer
“It’s not good for the team” – Ian Wright Blames Manchester United Superstar For Antony Outburst In Manchester City Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Lionel Messi Is The Second Oldest Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“It’s a disgrace!” – Jerome Rothen Questions Ballon d’Or Credibility, Says Lionel Messi Was Not Even The Best At PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 1 2023
Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior
Soccer
Report: Vinicius Junior’s Salary Revealed After Latest Real Madrid Contract Extension
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 1 2023
Arrow to top