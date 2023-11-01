Arsenal legend Ian Wright has blamed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for Antony’s outburst in the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday evening (October 29).

Antony Showed Frustration In Harrowing Manchester City Defeat

Manchester United were outclassed by noisy neighbors Manchester City in Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford. The Cityzens dominated proceedings from start to finish and walked away with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Erling Haaland was the star of the show, with him pitching in with a couple of goals (26′, 49′) and an assist to Phil Foden (80′).

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag did not name Antony in the starting XI for the Manchester derby. The Dutchman ultimately brought the Brazilian on in the 86th minute, but he failed to make any positive impact. Instead, he made headlines for falling out with Man City’s Jeremy Doku after the Belgian beat him with his dancing feet. Antony kicked out at Doku, not once but twice, before slapping his hands away.

Wright Claims Antony’s Outburst Stemmed From Manchester United Skipper’s Body Language

On The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright talked about Antony’s violent fit, saying it was down to Fernandes’ poor body language. The Englishman said (via The Mirror):

“Bruno sometimes just goes off and they’re not ready. It’s not good for the team. Watching Antony come on and his contribution was to kick out at [Jeremy] Doku like that, but the example of the captain is seeping in. That’s the captain doing it.”

Although Fernandes is one of the best players in the Premier League, his temperament has not always been exemplary. The Portugal star has a habit of moaning and showing frustration on the pitch. Fernandes was spotted throwing his arms up at his teammates numerous times throughout the Manchester derby, which unquestionably hurt the team’s morale.

Wright is not the only former Premier League star who has criticized Fernandes for his poor attitude in the Manchester derby. Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently suggested that Ten Hag should not have given the armband to the 29-year-old. He advised the Dutchman to appoint a new skipper, claiming Fernandes was not “captain material.”