Soccer

“It’s not good for the team” – Ian Wright Blames Manchester United Superstar For Antony Outburst In Manchester City Defeat

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault
Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has blamed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for Antony’s outburst in the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday evening (October 29).

Antony Showed Frustration In Harrowing Manchester City Defeat

Manchester United were outclassed by noisy neighbors Manchester City in Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford. The Cityzens dominated proceedings from start to finish and walked away with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Erling Haaland was the star of the show, with him pitching in with a couple of goals (26′, 49′) and an assist to Phil Foden (80′).

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag did not name Antony in the starting XI for the Manchester derby. The Dutchman ultimately brought the Brazilian on in the 86th minute, but he failed to make any positive impact. Instead, he made headlines for falling out with Man City’s Jeremy Doku after the Belgian beat him with his dancing feet. Antony kicked out at Doku, not once but twice, before slapping his hands away.

Wright Claims Antony’s Outburst Stemmed From Manchester United Skipper’s Body Language

On The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright talked about Antony’s violent fit, saying it was down to Fernandes’ poor body language. The Englishman said (via The Mirror):

Bruno sometimes just goes off and they’re not ready. It’s not good for the team. Watching Antony come on and his contribution was to kick out at [Jeremy] Doku like that, but the example of the captain is seeping in. That’s the captain doing it.

Although Fernandes is one of the best players in the Premier League, his temperament has not always been exemplary. The Portugal star has a habit of moaning and showing frustration on the pitch. Fernandes was spotted throwing his arms up at his teammates numerous times throughout the Manchester derby, which unquestionably hurt the team’s morale.

Wright is not the only former Premier League star who has criticized Fernandes for his poor attitude in the Manchester derby. Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently suggested that Ten Hag should not have given the armband to the 29-year-old. He advised the Dutchman to appoint a new skipper, claiming Fernandes was not “captain material.”

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault
Soccer

LATEST “It’s not good for the team” – Ian Wright Blames Manchester United Superstar For Antony Outburst In Manchester City Defeat

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8min
Lionel Messi Is The Second Oldest Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“It’s a disgrace!” – Jerome Rothen Questions Ballon d’Or Credibility, Says Lionel Messi Was Not Even The Best At PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  46min

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Jerome Rothen has branded Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win a “disgrace”, saying Manchester City’s Erling Haaland enjoyed a much better campaign than the Argentine. On…

Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior
Soccer
Report: Vinicius Junior’s Salary Revealed After Latest Real Madrid Contract Extension
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

On Tuesday (October 21), Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior signed a contract extension, committing to stay at the club until June 30, 2027. According to 90min, the contract had been…

Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Will Lead PSG In The UEFA Champions League This Season
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Provides Kylian Mbappe Update After The Frenchman’s Cheeky Gesture At Ballon d’Or Gala
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
3 Premier League Teams Are Interested In Wirtz
Soccer
Journalist Names 3 Premier League Teams That Are Showing The Most Interest In Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Lionel Messi Is One Of The Youngest Players To Win The Ballon dOr
Soccer
5 Youngest Players To Win The Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi Claims 3rd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester City With The Champions League
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Teams In The World (November 2023): Manchester City Top List By Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Arrow to top