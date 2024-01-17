Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson is reportedly prepared to accept a sizable pay cut to join Ajax from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the January transfer window.

Henderson Set To Leave Saudi Arabia Just Six Months After Moving

In a shock move, Henderson left Liverpool for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in July 2023. The Reds accepted a €14 million ($15.2 million) bid for the England international, bidding him adieu after a fruitful 12-year partnership.

Henderson, a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community, received a lot of flak when he moved to Saudi Arabia. However, he valiantly defended his decision to move to the desert, expressing his desire to “achieve something special” (via The Athletic).

Just six months into his Al-Ettifaq spell, Henderson has seemingly taken a U-turn and is eager to return to Europe. According to sources, the 33-year-old is unhappy with Steven Gerrard’s side’s performances in the Saudi Pro League. They are currently toiling in eighth place — a whopping 28 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal. Henderson is also eager to represent England in the 2024 European Championship and reportedly feels that a return to Europe will boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Liverpool Legend To Take 75% Pay Cut To Join Ajax

Of course, European clubs do not have the spending freedom that Saudi clubs possess, meaning Henderson must make enormous economic sacrifices to return to the continent. According to talkSPORT, the former Liverpool skipper will see a 75% reduction in wages when he terminates his Al-Ettifaq contract to move to the Netherlands.

As per The Guardian, the central midfielder is currently on a £700,000/$900,000 per week contract at Al-Ettifaq. This means he could earn around $225,000/week during his stay at Ajax.

Having signed Henderson on a three-year deal, Al-Ettifaq were not initially open to letting him leave in January. However, talkSPORT believes the Englishman has convinced the club to terminate his contract after expressing his strong desire to return to Europe.

The 2019 UEFA Champions League and 2020 Premier League winner has thus far played 17 matches for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. He has not yet found the back of the net but has claimed four assists.