Premier League title-chasers Liverpool are reportedly monitoring 18-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool Monitoring Ajax Defender Jorrel Hato

18-year-old Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato has caught the eye of numerous elite European sides this season, with Premier League leaders Liverpool now reportedly monitoring the defender’s progress ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hato broke into Ajax’s side towards the back end of last season, cementing his place in the team this term by making 39 appearances across all competitions, in which he has scored once and assisted three times playing mainly as a central defender, and occasionally as a left-back.

He has also captained his side on several occasions this term, notably donning the armband in the 3-1 Europa League group stage victory over AEK Athens in December, and most recently in a 2-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

The youngster has been likened to Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, and Football Insider claim that Liverpool’s scouting team see him as a ‘proper footballer’, but believe that he lacks the physical strength to compete in the Premier League at the moment.

Despite this, they are very keen on signing Hato, however they could face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal who are both monitoring his progress in the Dutch capital.

Liverpool are said to be on the hunt for a left-sided central defender leading into the summer transfer window, as they look to bolster their squad after suffering an injury-stricken campaign.

Joel Matip, who is set to depart at the end of the season, has been out with an ACL injury, with all of Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas also suffering with injuries at different points of the campaign.

Netherlands international Hato would provide excellent cover for Konate and Van Dijk in central defence, and he would likely replace his compatriot in the years to come.

Hato Could Become Costly For The Reds

Ajax have undoubtedly secured an upperhand in any proposed negotiations over Hato’s pricetag, as they tied the defender down to a new four-year contract just last week.

His previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2025, however his new contract until 2028 will likely boost his valuation in the transfer market by a significant amount.

Confirming his new deal at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Ajax’s statement read: “Hato has been playing in Ajax’s youth academy since the summer of 2018, when he joined from Sparta Rotterdam’s youth team.

“On January 11, 2023, he made his debut in the first team during the Dutch Cup match between FC Den Bosch and Ajax (0-2). The international has made 52 appearances for Ajax’s first team so far, scoring once.”

Hato featured on the left side of a back three for the entire 90 minutes in Ajax’s most recent league match against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, and is next in action against PEC Zwolle at the end of March.