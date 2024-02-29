Premier League trio Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in making a move for young Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj this summer.

Premier League giants Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all said to be interested in Ajax’s 22-year-old German goalkeeper Diant Ramaj as the summer transfer window nears.

Ajax have endured a tough season in the Netherlands, spending a good chunk of the Eredivisie season near the bottom of the table, however they have bounced back and find themselves in fifth and in the last-16 of the Europa Conference League.

Despite all of their downfalls this term, one shining light has been Ramaj in between the sticks. The stopper has impressed at the Johan Cruijff ArenA since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, with potential suitors across Europe now registering their interest in signing him.

Ramaj has conceded 26 goals in 17 league games this term, keeping three clean sheets in the process, and is under contract in the Dutch capital until the summer of 2028.

The Germany Under-20 international has been hailed for his ability with the ball at his feet, with his long balls to attackers, shot-stopping ability and his bravery in claiming high balls from crosses also being highlighted as strengths.

A fee of €15 million has been touted as enough to land the goalkeeper’s signature, however Ajax could easily command more given the length remaining on his current contract with the club.

Where Does Ramaj Fit In At United, Chelsea & Arsenal?

The Premier League trio’s reported interest in Ramaj comes from SportBild‘s Christian Falk, and comes less than a year after all three sides made significant signings in the goalkeeping department last summer.

Arsenal secured the signature of David Raya on loan from Brentford, soon to be permanent, who has snatched the number one spot from Aaron Ramsdale. The England international is said to be unhappy with the current situation, and is considering forcing an exit in the summer.

This would open the door for Ramaj to claim the backup spot to Raya, however given that he is six years younger than the Spaniard – he should be able to stake a claim for a starting position in years to come.

Manchester United and Chelsea meanwhile, have both signed new number ones too in Andre Onana and Robert Sanchez. Erik ten Hag’s side have also signed Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who currently serves as number two.

Both Onana and Sanchez have underwhelmed during their brief spells at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge respectively, therefore Ramaj could be eyed as a candidate to become a starter for both of these clubs.

What is a likelier scenario though, is that the German would be signed as a second-choice for any of the three of the aforementioned sides. Another possibility is that he would be seen as one for the future, and is therefore sent out on loan to aid his development, before returning to battle it out for the number one jersey.