Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson Opens Up On ‘Difficult’ Saudi Arabia Spell After Sealing Ajax Transfer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson, who has returned to Europe with Ajax, has revealed that he had a challenging six-month stint in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool Legend Henderson Suffered After Joining Saudi Side Al-Ettifaq

Henderson left Liverpool for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in August. The England international, who calls himself an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, received a lot of flak for moving to a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. In October, the 33-year-old was infamously booed off the Wembley pitch during England’s 1-0 win over Australia.

Henderson apologized for the hurt sentiments but stood by his decision to move to Saudi Arabia. He called it an exciting project and expressed his desire to shape the future of soccer in Saudi Arabia. The midfielder’s intentions, however, did not reflect on the pitch, as he struggled to live up to expectations. Before putting in his transfer request, Henderson played 17 matches in the Saudi Pro League, claiming four assists.

Henderson Excited To Join Ajax, Hopes To Develop A Mutually Beneficial Relationship

On Thursday (January 18), Henderson officially signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Ajax. He acknowledged the difficulties he faced in Saudi Arabia, expressing his desire to turn over a new leaf in the Netherlands.

The ex-Liverpool skipper told Ajax’s website (via RTE):

It’s been a difficult year or so for the club, both on and off the field, but that’s the same for me in the past six months.

So hopefully we can help each other come together and help each other go forward and try and be as successful as possible in the near future.

He continued:

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, crazy few days, but I’m just so excited now to be here, to start a new chapter, a new journey in my life and my career and I’m just so excited to be here and part of this club.

Once I knew that there was an opportunity, I was overexcited and really overwhelmed that this opportunity was there for me. It was something that I wanted to try and make happen.

Ajax have been markedly below their best this season. Having amassed only 28 points from 17 matches, they find themselves in fifth place in the Eredivisie standings — a whopping 23 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven. It will be interesting to see if Henderson’s leadership and experience help John van ‘t Schip’s side turn their fortunes around in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
