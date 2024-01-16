Soccer

10 Clubs With The Most Profitable Academies In The World: Real Madrid Are In 4th Place

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Alvaro Morata Real Madrid
Alvaro Morata Real Madrid

Having a solid youth academy is integral to long-term relevancy in soccer. From Ajax and Barcelona to Manchester United and Real Madrid, the most dominant clubs in Europe have greatly benefitted from their academies, getting world-class first-team players without paying a fortune and generating massive revenues from player sales.

The CIES Football Observatory has analyzed the revenues clubs generated over the last decade by selling players who spent at least three years — between the ages of 15 and 21 — in their academy. Continue reading to check out the 10 clubs with the most profitable academies on the planet:

#10 Atalanta BC (Italy): €250 million ($272.8 million)

Atalanta Have One Of The Most Profitable Academies In The World
Dejan Kulusevski Has Been Atalanta’s Biggest Academy Sale

Serie A side Atalanta BC is the 10th team on this list, with them making a cool €250 million ($272.8 million) from selling 34 of their academy graduates in the last decade. Atalanta bagged €123 million ($134.24 million) between 2014 and 2018 and a further €127 million ($138.6 million) over the next five years.

Out of academy graduates, Dejan Kulusevski made Atalanta the most money. The Swede who joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer, generated €37 million ($40.4 million) when he joined Juventus in January 2020.

#9 Manchester City (England): €254 million ($277.2 million)

Manchester City Have One Of The Most Valuable Academies In The World
Cole Palmer Has Been Manchester City’s Biggest Academy Sale

In ninth place, we have one of the richest teams on the planet Manchester City. The Etihad-owned club have pocketed €254 million ($277.2 million) from selling 27 academy graduates between 2014 and 2023. They made a meager €49 million ($53.5 million) in 2014-18 but bagged a massive €205 million ($223.7 million) over the next five years.

Cole Palmer has been the top money-maker for Manchester City in their academy’s history. The Englishman added €47 million ($51.3 million) to City’s war chest when he joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

#8 Tottenham Hotspur (England): €256 million ($279.4 million)

Tottenham Hotspur Have One Of The Most Profitable Acadmies In The World
Harry Kane Generated €95 Million When He Left For Bayern Munich

North London powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur have amassed a sizable €256 million ($279.4 million) from selling their academy players between 2014 and 2023. The Lilywhites made €89 million ($97.1 million) in 2014-18 and €167 million ($182.3 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Of course, Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich in August 2023 has benefitted them greatly, at least on the economic front. The 30-year-old English striker made the club €95 million ($103.7 million) richer when he left for the Allianz Arena last summer.

#7 Sporting CP (Portugal): €306 million ($333.8 million)

Sporting CP Have One Of The Most Valuable Academies In The World
Matheus Nunes Is Sporting’s Most Valuable Departure

One of the most dominant clubs in Portuguese history, Sporting CP have earned €306 million ($333.8 million) from selling their academy players in the last decade. As per CIES, Sporting made €189 million ($206.3 million) between 2014 and 2018 and another €117 million ($127.7 million) in the next five years.

Matheus Nunes has been Sporting’s biggest academy sale. The Manchester City midfielder cost Wolverhampton Wanderers €45 million ($49.11 million) when they signed him in August 2022.

#6 AS Monaco (France): €325 million ($354.7 million)

AS Monaco Have One Of The Most Profitable Academies In The World
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Earned Monaco €180 Million When He Joined PSG In 2018

Having generated €325 million ($354.7 million) from selling their academy stars between 2014 and 2023, Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco have clinched the sixth spot on the rankings.

Buoyed by Kylian Mbappe’s €180 million ($196.45 million) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July 2018, Monaco earned a whopping €261 million ($284.9 million) between 2014 and 2018. In the next five years, they made €64 million ($69.9 million) from selling their academy players.

#5 Chelsea (England): €347 million ($378.7 million)

Chelsea Have The Most Profitable Academy In England
Mason Mount Has Been Chelsea Biggest Academy Departure

Cobham has produced many-a-gem over the years, with Chelsea’s famed academy emerging as the most profitable in England. According to CIES, Chelsea have made €347 million ($378.7 million) from selling their academy graduates, earning €41 million ($44.75 million) between 2014 and 2018 and a whopping €307 million ($335.1 million) in the 2019-23 period.

Former Cobham poster boy Mason Mount has been their top academy sale. The England international added €64.2 million ($70.1 million) to the Blues’ kitty when he joined Manchester United in July 2023.

#4 Real Madrid (Spain): €364 million ($397.3 million)

Real Madrid Have The Most Profiable Academy In Spain
Alvaro Morata Earned Real Madrid €66 Million When He Left For Chelsea

European royalty Real Madrid are often seen as a buying club, but according to CIES Football Observatory, they have the most profitable academy in Spain. Los Blancos have made €364 million ($397.3 million) from selling 28 academy graduates since 2014, earning €160 million ($174.6 million) from 2014 to 2018 and €203 million ($221.5 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Real Madrid Cantera graduate Alvaro Morata has been their most expensive academy departure. Chelsea paid a whopping $66 million ($72.1 million) when they signed the Spaniard in 2017.

#3 Lyon (France): €370 Million ($403.82 million)

Lyon Have The Most Profitable Academy In France
Alexandre Lacazette Has Been Lyon’s Top Sale

Lyon have the most profitable academy in all of France, with them earning €370 million ($403.82 million) from selling their gifted graduates between 2014 and 2023. Lyon sold 32 academy stars in the aforementioned period.

The Ligue 1 outfit earned €185 million ($201.9 million) in both 2014-18 and 2019-23 sectors. Former Arsenal center-forward Alexandre Lacazette has been their top profit-earner, with the academy graduate moving to north London for €53 million ($57.84 million) in July 2017.

#2 Ajax (Netherlands): €376 million ($410.4 million)

Ajax Have One Of The Most Profitable Academies In The World
Frenkie de Jong Earned Ajax €86 Million When He Joined Barcelona In 2019

Dutch powerhouse Ajax have made €376 million ($410.3 million) from selling 36 academy graduates between 2014 and 2023. According to CIES Football Observatory, they earned €119 million ($129.9 million) from 2014 to 2018 and €257 million ($280.5 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Frenkie de Jong, who joined La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer of 2019, has been their biggest club graduate sale. The Dutchman cost the Blaugrana a cool €86 million ($93.9 million) four-and-a-half years back.

#1 Benfica (Portugal): €516 million ($563.16 million)

Benfica Have The Most Profitable Academy In The World
Joao Felix Has Been The Biggest Sale In Benfica’s History

At the summit sits Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, with the club earning a massive €516 million ($563.16 million) from selling their academy graduates over the last 10 years. They have sold 30 academy players in that period, generating revenues of €182 million ($198.63 million) between 2014 and 2018 and €335 million ($365.6 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Joal Felix has been their biggest revenue generator in history, with the Portuguese attacker making the club a massive €127.2 million ($138.83 million) when he left for Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United And Chelsea Managers
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United & Chelsea Table Offers For £100 Million Premier League Striker

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024
Alvaro Morata Real Madrid
Soccer
10 Clubs With The Most Profitable Academies In The World: Real Madrid Are In 4th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024

Having a solid youth academy is integral to long-term relevancy in soccer. From Ajax and Barcelona to Manchester United and Real Madrid, the most dominant clubs in Europe have greatly…

Lionel Messi Has Won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023
Soccer
Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, Beats Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland Once Again
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024

On Monday night (January 15), Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2023. The Argentinian has now become the first player in history to…

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer Rumor: Blues Could Target UEFA Champions League-Winning Strikers To Solve Goalscoring Woes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Manchester United Target Karim Benzema Is One Of The Highest-Paid Athletes In The World
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Karim Benzema’s Saudi Future Amid Manchester United Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer
Former PSG Manager Backs Kylian Mbappe To Make Unexpected Transfer Decision Amid Real Madrid & Liverpool Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Bagged 3 Trebles In 2023
Soccer
“It is in danger” – Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane To Break Sensational Bundesliga Record In Debut Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top