Having a solid youth academy is integral to long-term relevancy in soccer. From Ajax and Barcelona to Manchester United and Real Madrid, the most dominant clubs in Europe have greatly benefitted from their academies, getting world-class first-team players without paying a fortune and generating massive revenues from player sales.

The CIES Football Observatory has analyzed the revenues clubs generated over the last decade by selling players who spent at least three years — between the ages of 15 and 21 — in their academy. Continue reading to check out the 10 clubs with the most profitable academies on the planet:

#10 Atalanta BC (Italy): €250 million ($272.8 million)

Serie A side Atalanta BC is the 10th team on this list, with them making a cool €250 million ($272.8 million) from selling 34 of their academy graduates in the last decade. Atalanta bagged €123 million ($134.24 million) between 2014 and 2018 and a further €127 million ($138.6 million) over the next five years.

Out of academy graduates, Dejan Kulusevski made Atalanta the most money. The Swede who joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer, generated €37 million ($40.4 million) when he joined Juventus in January 2020.

#9 Manchester City (England): €254 million ($277.2 million)

In ninth place, we have one of the richest teams on the planet Manchester City. The Etihad-owned club have pocketed €254 million ($277.2 million) from selling 27 academy graduates between 2014 and 2023. They made a meager €49 million ($53.5 million) in 2014-18 but bagged a massive €205 million ($223.7 million) over the next five years.

Cole Palmer has been the top money-maker for Manchester City in their academy’s history. The Englishman added €47 million ($51.3 million) to City’s war chest when he joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

#8 Tottenham Hotspur (England): €256 million ($279.4 million)

North London powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur have amassed a sizable €256 million ($279.4 million) from selling their academy players between 2014 and 2023. The Lilywhites made €89 million ($97.1 million) in 2014-18 and €167 million ($182.3 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Of course, Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich in August 2023 has benefitted them greatly, at least on the economic front. The 30-year-old English striker made the club €95 million ($103.7 million) richer when he left for the Allianz Arena last summer.

#7 Sporting CP (Portugal): €306 million ($333.8 million)

One of the most dominant clubs in Portuguese history, Sporting CP have earned €306 million ($333.8 million) from selling their academy players in the last decade. As per CIES, Sporting made €189 million ($206.3 million) between 2014 and 2018 and another €117 million ($127.7 million) in the next five years.

Matheus Nunes has been Sporting’s biggest academy sale. The Manchester City midfielder cost Wolverhampton Wanderers €45 million ($49.11 million) when they signed him in August 2022.

#6 AS Monaco (France): €325 million ($354.7 million)

Having generated €325 million ($354.7 million) from selling their academy stars between 2014 and 2023, Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco have clinched the sixth spot on the rankings.

Buoyed by Kylian Mbappe’s €180 million ($196.45 million) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July 2018, Monaco earned a whopping €261 million ($284.9 million) between 2014 and 2018. In the next five years, they made €64 million ($69.9 million) from selling their academy players.

#5 Chelsea (England): €347 million ($378.7 million)

Cobham has produced many-a-gem over the years, with Chelsea’s famed academy emerging as the most profitable in England. According to CIES, Chelsea have made €347 million ($378.7 million) from selling their academy graduates, earning €41 million ($44.75 million) between 2014 and 2018 and a whopping €307 million ($335.1 million) in the 2019-23 period.

Former Cobham poster boy Mason Mount has been their top academy sale. The England international added €64.2 million ($70.1 million) to the Blues’ kitty when he joined Manchester United in July 2023.

#4 Real Madrid (Spain): €364 million ($397.3 million)

European royalty Real Madrid are often seen as a buying club, but according to CIES Football Observatory, they have the most profitable academy in Spain. Los Blancos have made €364 million ($397.3 million) from selling 28 academy graduates since 2014, earning €160 million ($174.6 million) from 2014 to 2018 and €203 million ($221.5 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Real Madrid Cantera graduate Alvaro Morata has been their most expensive academy departure. Chelsea paid a whopping $66 million ($72.1 million) when they signed the Spaniard in 2017.

#3 Lyon (France): €370 Million ($403.82 million)

Lyon have the most profitable academy in all of France, with them earning €370 million ($403.82 million) from selling their gifted graduates between 2014 and 2023. Lyon sold 32 academy stars in the aforementioned period.

The Ligue 1 outfit earned €185 million ($201.9 million) in both 2014-18 and 2019-23 sectors. Former Arsenal center-forward Alexandre Lacazette has been their top profit-earner, with the academy graduate moving to north London for €53 million ($57.84 million) in July 2017.

#2 Ajax (Netherlands): €376 million ($410.4 million)

Dutch powerhouse Ajax have made €376 million ($410.3 million) from selling 36 academy graduates between 2014 and 2023. According to CIES Football Observatory, they earned €119 million ($129.9 million) from 2014 to 2018 and €257 million ($280.5 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Frenkie de Jong, who joined La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer of 2019, has been their biggest club graduate sale. The Dutchman cost the Blaugrana a cool €86 million ($93.9 million) four-and-a-half years back.

#1 Benfica (Portugal): €516 million ($563.16 million)

At the summit sits Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, with the club earning a massive €516 million ($563.16 million) from selling their academy graduates over the last 10 years. They have sold 30 academy players in that period, generating revenues of €182 million ($198.63 million) between 2014 and 2018 and €335 million ($365.6 million) between 2019 and 2023.

Joal Felix has been their biggest revenue generator in history, with the Portuguese attacker making the club a massive €127.2 million ($138.83 million) when he left for Atletico Madrid in July 2019.