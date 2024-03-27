The top five European leagues — Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 — house the richest clubs in the world. Naturally, they attract and lap up the top up-and-coming talents in soccer, constantly weakening teams outside the top five European leagues.

Three months away from another raiding session in the summer transfer window, let us take a look at the most sought-after talents currently operating outside the five biggest leagues. Continue reading to meet the seven most valuable players in the top 66 leagues — excluding the top five — across the planet:

Data: CIES Football Observatory

#7 Anatoliy Trubin (SL Benfica): €72.8 million ($78.82 million)

The most valuable goalkeeper outside the top five European leagues, SL Benfica star Anatoliy Trubin is worth a cool €72.8 million ($78.82 million). The 22-year-old Ukraine international sees his contract expire in June 2028.

Trubin has been in great form in the 2023-24 season, especially in the Primeira Liga. In his debut campaign at Benfica, Trubin has played 22 league matches, conceding 16 times and keeping 11 clean sheets. According to Transfermarkt, Trubin has a €100 million ($108.27 million) release clause in his Benfica contract.

#6 Jorrel Hato (AFC Ajax): €78.1 million ($84.56 million)

Ajax center-back Jorrel Hato has claimed the sixth position on the list, owing to his lofty €78.1 million ($84.56 million) valuation. Hato, who turned 18 earlier in March, is contractually tied to the Dutch outfit until June 2028.

The Netherlands U21 international graduated from Ajax’s academy in May 2023 to earn a well-deserved promotion to the first team. In his debut season in Eredivisie, Hato has played 26 times, scoring once and providing two assists. The teenager has been one of the brightest spots amid the doom and gloom of Ajax’s — 5th in the league — domestic campaign.

#5 Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP): €78.4 million ($84.89 million)

Sporting CP has produced some top talents over the years, and Ousmane Diomande is the latest to come out of their stables. The 20-year-old center-back is valued at an impressive €78.4 million ($84.89 million), making him the most valuable Ivory Coast international outside the biggest European leagues. Diomande, who has played four games for Ivory Coast’s senior team, sees his contract run out in June 2027.

The young defender has played 19 league matches for Sporting this season, scoring once and providing an assist.

#4 Endrick Felipe (SE Palmeiras): €80.5 million ($87.16 million)

One of the most sought-after young talents in the world, Endrick Felipe is worth €80.5 million ($87.16 million) as of March 27. The 17-year-old is the most valuable player currently playing outside of Europe. Palmeiras graduate Endrick would have been a free agent in June 2025. However, Real Madrid did not wait for as long and tied him down to a six-year contract last summer. The Brazil international’s contract with Los Blancos would expire in June 2030.

Endrick has been in blistering form for Brazil, scoring in his last two appearances. He first scored the winning goal in Brazil’s 1-0 triumph over Spain on Saturday (March 23), then added another to his tally in the Selecao’s 3-3 draw with Spain on Tuesday night (March 26).

#3 Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP): €87.4 million ($94.63 million)

In third place, we have Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. The gifted Portuguese center-back, who is worth €87.4 million ($94.63 million), will become a free agent in June 2027.

Inacio, 22, has been in fine form for Sporting this season. In addition to proving his proficiency as a world-class interceptor, he has also shown his adventurous side. In 23 appearances in the Portugal top flight, he has scored once and provided an assist. His best, however, came in the UEFA Europa League, with him scoring thrice in nine outings.

#2 Joao Neves (SL Benfica): €95.5 million ($103.40 million)

The most valuable midfielder outside the big five European leagues, SL Benfica man Joao Neves’ estimated valuation stands at an eye-popping €95.5 million ($103.40 million). The 19-year-old, who came up through Benfica’s ranks to earn his senior-team contract in January 2023, will become a free agent in June 2028. The Eagles greatly value the player and have set his buyout clause at €120 million ($129.93 million).

The defensive midfielder has played 45 games for the club in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists. All four of his goal contributions have come in the Primeira Liga.

#1 Antonio Silva (SL Benfica): €114.7 million ($124.19 million)

Thanks to his mega €114.7 million ($124.19 million) valuation, SL Benfica center-back Antonio Silva has clinched the top spot in the rankings. The 20-year-old, who joined Benfica’s academy in 2016, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

Manchester United and Chelsea target, Silva has led the defense by example this season, regularly popping up with praise-worthy performances. He has played 41 games in all competitions, scoring twice.

Silva has a €100 million release clause in his contract, which discouraged many suitors in the January transfer window. It will be interesting to see if clubs are a bit more generous in the summer passage.