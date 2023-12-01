Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino did not want the club to sign Cole Palmer in the summer transfer window, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed.

Pochettino Did Not Think Chelsea Needed To Sign Palmer

Manchester City academy graduate Palmer had played for the Cityzens in the UEFA Supercup and the FA Community Shield this season, but he did not get any assurances over his continued involvement.

Instead of settling for a sporadic role at the Etihad Stadium, Palmer opted for a change of scenery, allowing Chelsea to swoop in. According to the Daily Mail, however, Blues boss Pochettino was not completely on board, as he did not think that his team needed yet another wide player. But the former Tottenham Hotspur manager changed his mind after holding talks with Chelsea’s head of recruitment, Joe Shields.

Finally, Chelsea paid around £45 million ($57 million) to sign Palmer from the reigning European champions on Deadline Day (September 1).

Palmer Has Proven To Be An Excellent Addition To Pochettino’s Team

Chelsea paid a handsome sum to lure Palmer away from Manchester, but for the time being, it is looking like money well spent.

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for the Pensioners in the Premier League this season. After starting the first three matches on the bench, the Englishman earned his first start for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Fulham in October. The right-winger did not score or assist, but his eagerness was for everyone to see.

Since then, Palmer has scored four goals and claimed two assists in six Premier League matches, emerging as one of the best players in the team. One of his finest performances came on Matchday 12, in a 4-4 draw with his former club Manchester City. Operating as a right midfielder in that game, Palmer scored in the fifth minute of injury time to keep City from snatching all three points from their trip to Stamford Bridge.

In light of his impressive display, Palmer won his first senior cap for England over the November international break. His debut for the Three Lions came in a 2-0 victory over Malta in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on November 17.