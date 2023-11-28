Soccer

Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Reveals Why Arsenal Are “Far More Likely To Win” The Premier League Title This Season

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has said Arsenal’s relatively pragmatic approach makes them serious title contenders this season.

Arsenal led the Premier League title race for most of the 2022-23 season only to slip up at the end and surrender their lead to eventual winners Manchester City. The Gunners played an eye-catching brand of soccer throughout the campaign but struggled to win games that they did not dominate.

This season, they have landed on the right side of the scoreline even when they have not had the best day in the office, owing to their markedly improved defense. The north Londoners currently sit at the summit of Premier League rankings, one point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Neville Backs Arsenal To Mount Better Premier League Challenge Than 2022-23

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher noted how Arsenal had traded eye-catching soccer for results this season. Neville retweeted a clip of Carragher’s verdict on Sky Sports, adding (via X):

In my opinion, this team is far more likely to win the league than last year’s.

They weren’t capable of playing below par last year and amassing these points. City were less attractive to watch last year than in previous years but won the treble. I see this with Arsenal this year in regards to the league. Perfect, pretty football is unlikely to win the league unless it’s combined with a doggedness and resilience. Arsenal are better this year in these areas and the football will come in due course.”

He concluded by adding:

They have power about them and functionality that makes them a real threat. This could all be tosh but that’s how I’m reading them right now after a third of the season.

Arsenal Have Been The Most Economical Side In England

Mikel Arteta have seemingly grown as a manager, with him now actively prioritizing function over form. Under the Spaniard, Arsenal have only let in 10 goals in 13 Premier League matches so far, which is the lowest in the division. They have enjoyed four 1-0 victories already in the English top flight and kept six clean sheets.

While they have been excellent in the defensive department, their attack has taken a back seat. The Londoners have scored 27 games in the Premier League — the sixth-best in the league, behind Manchester City (33), Aston Villa (31), Newcastle United (31), Liverpool (28), and Brighton & Hove Albion (28).

